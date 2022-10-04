Updated as of Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:46 a.m. to include additional information about Tai Verdes' career, ticket information. Tai Verdes will perform at Elon University’s fall concert Nov. 2. Verdes, who grew up in California, is an American singer-songwriter and is best known for his song “Stuck in the Middle,” which first became viral on TikTok.

