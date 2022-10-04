Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Elon University, union agree on first contract
Elon University committed to a three-year contract on Oct. 6 that establishes increases in pay, additional job security and access to professional development funds for unionized adjunct, part-time, limited term and visiting Elon faculty members. According to adjunct instructor Susan Ladd, the contract covers roughly 160 adjunct faculty members within...
Third provost candidate presents at Elon University
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated Robert Aguirre’s work to address segregation in Virginia. Aguirre was referring to segregation in public schools near James Madison University, rather than within the university itself. Elon News Network regrets this error. A previous version of this article mistranscribed a quote...
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
Tai Verdes to headline Elon SUB's fall concert
Updated as of Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:46 a.m. to include additional information about Tai Verdes' career, ticket information. Tai Verdes will perform at Elon University’s fall concert Nov. 2. Verdes, who grew up in California, is an American singer-songwriter and is best known for his song “Stuck in the Middle,” which first became viral on TikTok.
Elon campus police shares plans for sensitive crimes team
The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University released the 2021 Fire and Safety Report Sept. 30. The report, required by federal law, details crime from 2020-21 on Elon’s main campus, School of Law in Greensboro and off-campus property controlled by the university. The report also provides information about other resources that support campus safety.
Elon resident reports scam
A local resident alerted the Town of Elon Police Department of a new scam in the area Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the department. A yellow note — labeled important — was left on the resident’s front porch listing a phone number. The note said to call the number and be ready to give a bank account number.
Elon University volleyball defeats NC Central in straight sets, Daniel breaks record
DURHAM – The Elon University volleyball team traveled to Durham Wednesday night to take on the North Carolina Central University Eagles. The Phoenix swept Central in straight sets, as senior outside hitter Leah Daniel became Elon’s Division I era kills leader. Coming into the match, Daniel had 1,444...
Storm stalls busy downtown Elon business weekend
Kimberly Holt, owner of Pandora’s Pies in downtown Elon, said her decision to close early during the hurricane weather for the safety of her employees meant losing out on business from one her business’s busiest weekends of the year. Holt said Pandora’s Pies lost power Friday morning, causing...
Juvenile detained in Orange County homicide case
A juvenile has been detained in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School and former wide receiver on his school’s football team, and Woods, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, were found dead on Sept. 18 just off a power line easement. The two were reported missing Sept. 17.
