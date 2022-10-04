The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”

