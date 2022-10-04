Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival
The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
kttn.com
Bright Future Trenton to collect hoodies and socks during Missouri Day Parade
Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th. The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted. Individuals can bring items to...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO
Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
mycameronnews.com
Homecoming festivities kickoff with Friday afternoon parade and pep rally
Downtown Cameron will be rife with school spirit with the Cameron High School homecoming parade set to begin 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a pep rally at the Price Pavilion. The parade kicks off a slew of festivities, culminating at Dave Goodwin Field Friday night as the Cameron Dragons take on Lafayette with the Cameron Marching Dragon Band kicking off a halftime show, then the homecoming king and queen presentation to follow. This year’s king candidates include senior tennis standout Spencer Pratt, thespian Arthur Qualman, baseball letterman Graden Hammond and Caleb Rick, a senior lineman for the Dragons who will be the only candidate dressed in his team uniform for the ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
kttn.com
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lamar Gresham Moore
Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935, in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
khqa.com
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
This Missouri High School Student Saved a Police Officer’s Life
You never know when you'll be in a situation where someone's life is on the line, but that's what happened to a Missouri high school student who is credited with saving a police officer's life who was injured in a shooting. NewsNation shared an interview with Ava Donegan, a 17-year-old...
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Comments / 0