Texas State

wfxl.com

Increased fire danger expected in South Georgia

An increased fire danger continues through the next few days in South Georgia. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, it is due to low humidity, warm temperatures, and drying fuels. If the humidity increases by Saturday, and winds increase slightly, this will keep the wildfire threat elevated.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

A rise in Georgia's high-school graduation rate

Georgia’s high-school graduation rate has increased and at an all-time high. The rate rose to 84.1% since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. According to the Georgia Department of Education, a total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

First Narcan vending machine in Kentucky emptied out one day after opening

VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.
VINE GROVE, KY

