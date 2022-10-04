VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.

VINE GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO