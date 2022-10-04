Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
One of the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia oversees Albany Area Chamber of Commerce
The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has named Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes as one of the 50 most influential latinos in Georgia. The recognition was made at the Georgia Hispanic Chamber’s 50 Most Influential Latinos ceremony at Truist Park in Atlanta.
wfxl.com
Increased fire danger expected in South Georgia
An increased fire danger continues through the next few days in South Georgia. According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service, it is due to low humidity, warm temperatures, and drying fuels. If the humidity increases by Saturday, and winds increase slightly, this will keep the wildfire threat elevated.
wfxl.com
A rise in Georgia's high-school graduation rate
Georgia’s high-school graduation rate has increased and at an all-time high. The rate rose to 84.1% since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. According to the Georgia Department of Education, a total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or...
wfxl.com
First Narcan vending machine in Kentucky emptied out one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.
