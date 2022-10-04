Read full article on original website
Candidates in Southeast Texas most anticipated election state their case for votes
BEAUMONT — Voter registration ends October 11th and early voting begins October 24th for the midterm elections. One of the most anticipated races in Southeast Texas is the race for State Representative of District 22. Longtime State Rep Joe Deshotel is retiring from the seat. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
Biden claims Hurricane Ian has 'ended' debate over climate change without evidence
FORT MYERS, Fla. (TND) — All eyes were on President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday when the president flew to Florida to observe the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. During the visit, both Biden and DeSantis took time to share a statement about the ongoing situation, during...
Blue Bell rolls out winter vibes a little early this year
TEXAS — Blue Bell is offering winter energy a bit early this year. These holiday favorites will not disappoint. Peppermint bark is a smooth mint ice cream swirled with dark chocolate chunks and peppermint bark pieces. Starting today you can find Peppermint Bark ice cream in your local grocery freezers. Blue Bell did not stop there with the winter energy. Eggnog Ice Cream is coming back to the shelves as well!
Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
