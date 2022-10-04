Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Related
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Octoberfest in Paradise, Karaoke Brunch, and Jungle Brunch
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include "Octoberfest in Paradise," karaoke and pizza brunch, and the kickoff of Latin Restaurant Weeks. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Octoberfest in Paradise. Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and New Times present Octoberfest with...
NBC Miami
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
Adina Cafe Presents A New Dining Experience in Hialeah
Innovative, authentic restaurant, Adina Cafe, introduces a new concept in the Hialeah restaurant business with a live DJ and entertainment for kids and adults. Adina Cafe seems to be charting a new course in the food and entertainment industry in and around Hialeah city as the restaurant introduces a concept to enable Miami locals as well as tourists to have a fun and exciting weekend. The premier and authentic Hialeah restaurant aims to provide high-quality food for all in a fun and enjoyable ambiance, uniquely combining good food and drinks with entertainment to deliver an all-inclusive dining experience.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
miamicurated.com
South Beach Seafood Festival and More
South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digestmiami.com
Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022
Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
tamaractalk.com
Restaurant Bingo Returns to the City of Tamarac
Throughout the month of October, local foodies have the chance to win prizes while supporting Tamarac’s small business restaurants. Players can support over 60 local restaurants by spending $10 each time they dine in, take out, or order delivery from participating Tamarac restaurants. In exchange, they will receive restaurant bingo stickers that can be placed on their bingo cards, which are available here or at participating restaurants.
Eater
A Modern Italian Restaurant and Aperitivo Bar Spritzes Up Midtown Miami
From the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar comes their latest restaurant creation: Italica Midtown, an expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant offering a colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar and plenty of Mediterranean-inspired eats. This marks the first U.S. outpost for Italica, which started in Argentina...
miamilaker.com
Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views
Since 2009, the sunsets over Lake Hilda in Miami Lakes have captured the attention of Brian Sands. He and his wife Glenna Sands and their daughter Grace, 17, live in the Crooked Palm neighborhood. “It’s amazing,” said Sands, who describes himself as an amateur photographer. “Sometimes the sunsets are incredible.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plum Market To Open In Aventura
Full-Service Neighborhood Grocery Store Set to Open Near Aventura Mall
WSVN-TV
SUV pulled out of Biscayne Bay after driver loses control
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and landed in Biscayne Bay. This occurred along the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at Alton Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday night. The man behind the wheel was able to exit the car and swim back...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida makes surprise visit at Scott Lake Elementary School for National Custodians Day
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s National Custodians Day, so South Florida born rapper Flo Rida made a surprise visit to say thank you to those who keep the campus clean. It was a very special celebration at Scott Lake Elementary School. Kids, teachers and administrators celebrated National Custodians Day with a very special guest.
Click10.com
Person hit, killed by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene, located near a crossing at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m., where a body, covered by a tarp, was lying near the tracks.
fiu.edu
The land we are on
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
Home Sale Prices In Miami Are Finally Trending Down
Over the past several years, the housing market in Miami has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, but that's changing. Here are several reasons why.
biscaynetimes.com
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center
What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
Comments / 0