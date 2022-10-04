ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'

Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets

There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
MIAMI, FL
getnews.info

Adina Cafe Presents A New Dining Experience in Hialeah

Innovative, authentic restaurant, Adina Cafe, introduces a new concept in the Hialeah restaurant business with a live DJ and entertainment for kids and adults. Adina Cafe seems to be charting a new course in the food and entertainment industry in and around Hialeah city as the restaurant introduces a concept to enable Miami locals as well as tourists to have a fun and exciting weekend. The premier and authentic Hialeah restaurant aims to provide high-quality food for all in a fun and enjoyable ambiance, uniquely combining good food and drinks with entertainment to deliver an all-inclusive dining experience.
HIALEAH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamicurated.com

South Beach Seafood Festival and More

South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
digestmiami.com

Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022

Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Restaurant Bingo Returns to the City of Tamarac

Throughout the month of October, local foodies have the chance to win prizes while supporting Tamarac’s small business restaurants. Players can support over 60 local restaurants by spending $10 each time they dine in, take out, or order delivery from participating Tamarac restaurants. In exchange, they will receive restaurant bingo stickers that can be placed on their bingo cards, which are available here or at participating restaurants.
TAMARAC, FL
Eater

A Modern Italian Restaurant and Aperitivo Bar Spritzes Up Midtown Miami

From the team behind Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar comes their latest restaurant creation: Italica Midtown, an expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant offering a colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar and plenty of Mediterranean-inspired eats. This marks the first U.S. outpost for Italica, which started in Argentina...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Scene Around Town: Miami Lakers’ Views

Since 2009, the sunsets over Lake Hilda in Miami Lakes have captured the attention of Brian Sands. He and his wife Glenna Sands and their daughter Grace, 17, live in the Crooked Palm neighborhood. “It’s amazing,” said Sands, who describes himself as an amateur photographer. “Sometimes the sunsets are incredible.”...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

SUV pulled out of Biscayne Bay after driver loses control

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and landed in Biscayne Bay. This occurred along the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at Alton Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday night. The man behind the wheel was able to exit the car and swim back...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Person hit, killed by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene, located near a crossing at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m., where a body, covered by a tarp, was lying near the tracks.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
fiu.edu

The land we are on

Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
FLORIDA STATE
biscaynetimes.com

UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center

What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL

