Elon Musk proposes to proceed with buying Twitter

(AP) — According to a report from Associated Press, share trading stopped after the stock spiked on news that Elon Musk would proceed with buying the company for $44 million after months of legal battles.

Musk made an offer to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Instead, shares jumped nearly 13 percent to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to Associated Press, Musk sent a letter to Twitter, asking to complete the deal that has shareholder approval, at the original price. The trial aiming to compel Musk to buy Twitter is predicted to start on October 17, 2022 at Delaware Chancery Court.