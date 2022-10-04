ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Comments / 5

Cat Rae
2d ago

My condolences to the family. This is so tragic... may everyone remember how precious life really is and cherish those with us today. God Bless this family as they try to find peace 🥺

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN
Police investigating after 4 fatally shot within 24 hours in Indiana

GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the shooting deaths of four people shot within a 24-hour period in Gary. During a press conference, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans told news outlets that shootings were not random and the victims were targeted, CBS and ABC News reported. Evans...
GARY, IN
