Texas State

KATV

Deadline for Arkansas property taxes is quickly approaching

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's October and as fall gets into full swing, property taxes will soon be due for Arkansans. Property owners across the natural state will have to pay property taxes by Oct. 15. State officials are urging residents to make a payment before the deadline to...
KATV

Five Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Friday that the National Park Service incorporated five properties into the National Register of Historic Places. Back in September is when the properties were added. The National Register is involved in a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and...
KATV

Chime In: Send us photos of your 'Arkansas Heritage Tour' moments

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is happy to present the "Arkansas Heritage Tour," every first and third Thursday in Good Morning Arkansas, sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Send in photos of your visit to one of the many Arkansas Heritage destinations to Chime In on our website...
