KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KATV
Deadline for Arkansas property taxes is quickly approaching
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's October and as fall gets into full swing, property taxes will soon be due for Arkansans. Property owners across the natural state will have to pay property taxes by Oct. 15. State officials are urging residents to make a payment before the deadline to...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson gives a statement on President Biden's marijuana reform policy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — President Biden announced Thursday he is planning to pardon thousands of Americans guilty of "simple possession" of marijuana. Biden is planning on using his administration to decriminalize the drug and addressing practices that impact people of color. The President, in his announced policy on marijuana,...
KATV
'Record-breaking Medicaid year': AG Rutledge fraud unit secures 42.5 million from charges
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her office had a record-breaking year for their Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. According to Rutledge, in the federal fiscal year 2022, the unit secured 33 convictions and 51 arrests. The office also said its fraud unit set an additional record...
KATV
Five Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Friday that the National Park Service incorporated five properties into the National Register of Historic Places. Back in September is when the properties were added. The National Register is involved in a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and...
KATV
Chime In: Send us photos of your 'Arkansas Heritage Tour' moments
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV is happy to present the "Arkansas Heritage Tour," every first and third Thursday in Good Morning Arkansas, sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. Send in photos of your visit to one of the many Arkansas Heritage destinations to Chime In on our website...
