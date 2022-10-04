NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO