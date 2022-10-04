Read full article on original website
Electric vehicle infrastructure to expand in Nebraska
President Joe Biden approved national funding for electric vehicle charging stations. In Nebraska, this funding will help along Interstate I-80 and major highways. Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million dollars over a five year plan, averaging to $6 million per year. Year 1 will focus on building charging stations along the I-80 corridor and filling 50 mile gaps where there are currently no charging points. This is a nationwide step to having a charging network that makes finding a charge as easy as finding a gas station.
Gov. Ricketts issues response to speculation around upcoming U.S. Senate vacancy
LINCOLN, Neb. — Current Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the odds-on favorite to become the next president of the University of Florida, and because of this, it is becoming increasingly likely that Sasse may announce his resignation from the U.S. Senate soon. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday...
Some are in favor, while others are opposed to the Nebraska Voter ID Initiative
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — On November 8, Nebraska voters will make the decision about the Voter ID Initiative. Voting "Yes" would mean amending the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the state legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements. By voting "No," Nebraskans would be opposing this amendment, thereby maintaining that voters do not need to present photo identification in order to vote.
Nebraskans to vote on minimum wage initiative
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.
Farming Today with KRVN: October 6, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Applications for Rural Fellowship Program now open. - Ag-related invention makes final two of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest.
Jason Hanner interview: WalkforVets
KEARNEY, Neb. — Imagine feeling so passionate about a cause that you would go door-to-door to raise awareness about it, or in this case, walk across the entire state of Nebraska to bring awareness to mental health issues and suicides among veterans. Jason Hanner, a veteran of the U.S....
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of firefighters who have made ultimate sacrifice
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the firefighters we have lost the past year, according to a press release. Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise Friday, October 7 to sunset Sunday,...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
