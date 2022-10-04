ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Electric vehicle infrastructure to expand in Nebraska

President Joe Biden approved national funding for electric vehicle charging stations. In Nebraska, this funding will help along Interstate I-80 and major highways. Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million dollars over a five year plan, averaging to $6 million per year. Year 1 will focus on building charging stations along the I-80 corridor and filling 50 mile gaps where there are currently no charging points. This is a nationwide step to having a charging network that makes finding a charge as easy as finding a gas station.
Some are in favor, while others are opposed to the Nebraska Voter ID Initiative

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — On November 8, Nebraska voters will make the decision about the Voter ID Initiative. Voting "Yes" would mean amending the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the state legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements. By voting "No," Nebraskans would be opposing this amendment, thereby maintaining that voters do not need to present photo identification in order to vote.
Nebraskans to vote on minimum wage initiative

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.
Farming Today with KRVN: October 6, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Applications for Rural Fellowship Program now open. - Ag-related invention makes final two of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest.
Jason Hanner interview: WalkforVets

KEARNEY, Neb. — Imagine feeling so passionate about a cause that you would go door-to-door to raise awareness about it, or in this case, walk across the entire state of Nebraska to bring awareness to mental health issues and suicides among veterans. Jason Hanner, a veteran of the U.S....
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard

HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
HARVARD, NE
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
LINCOLN, NE

