PODCAST: An early preview of Oregon at Arizona shows a tough matchup for Oregon's secondary
The Oregon Ducks are preparing to face off against a much improved Arizona football program, and the challenges of winning in Tucson are now getting harder. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the latest news with Oregon football and give an early preview of the Arizona Wildcats.
Bo Calvert on Facing His Brothers, Utah, Defensive Improvements
UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert talked with the media about getting ready to face his brothers this Saturday, the matchup against Utah, and the improvements on defense.
No. 1 EDGE in 2024 class to be on-site for Oregon vs. Arizona matchup
One of the top targets in the 2024 recruiting class will be on hand for the Oregon Ducks’ road game against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. 5-star EDGE rusher Elijah Rushing has announced that he will be in attendance for the matchup. Rushing, who is the young brother of Cruz Rushing, a walk-on at Oregon, is the No. 1 ranked EDGE in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the nation. Rushing has been a major priority for the Ducks, and he was on campus for a visit earlier this year, where he told Ducks Wire...
Colorado State vs. Nevada Prediction: Rams, Wolf Pack Meet on Friday Night in Search of First Mountain West Win
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Colorado State Rams vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Mountain West game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks football team makes their second foray out on the road in conference play as they will go down to the desert to face a surprising 3-2 Arizona squad. They were fortunate to be able to play this one at night and avoid that dry heat. According to weather reports, it’ll be in the low 70s at kickoff and drop down to the mid-60s as the night goes along. Oregon hasn’t play at Arizona for four seasons and the last time the Ducks faced the Cats on the road, it didn’t go well as Arizona pulled off the 44-15 upset....
USC placed behind UCLA in USA TODAY Sports re-rank of FBS teams
Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 (USA TODAY Coaches Poll ranking) USC never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half. “Average” is measured by the Trojans’ newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. Williams and the Trojans...
By-The-Numbers: The Arizona State Sun Devils
By-The-Numbers is back! And apparently there's no rest for the wicked, as the Washington Huskies enter their own little version of Hell known as Sun Devil Stadium this weekend to take on Arizona State. The Dawgs haven't won in Tempe since 2001, but since that was the same time the Seattle Mariners last made the playoffs, we're going to go with the numbers even more than normal. And we're always by the numbers!
Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game at Arizona
The injury report is getting shorter and shorter for the Oregon Ducks football team as the season reaches the halfway mark. Only offensive lineman Steven Jones and defensive tackle Popo Aumavae are listed as definitely out as they are both expected to miss the entire season. But considering it’s Week 6 of the season and Oregon has an upcoming bye week, it’s rather remarkable the injury report isn’t longer. The Ducks have been bitten by the injury bug for the past few seasons, so it’s nice to see they are relatively healthy in the month of October. If by chance they come...
Auburn offers three-star commit currently pledged to USC
The Tigers have offered a defensive line commit for the 2023 class, but they might have to work extra hard to land him. The player in question is California product Deijon Laffitte, but he’s already made up his mind — at least for the moment. Laffitte is currently committed to the USC Trojans, a decision he made back in September, but that also hasn’t stopped him from scheduling more visits and keeping his recruiting process generally fluid.
Pac-12 Power Rankings Have 2 Unbeatens, 2 Coach-less Entries, UW in Middle
Looking at the conference teams, two by two, top to bottom.
