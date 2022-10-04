Black Friday is now a permanent holiday for outdoor retailer REI's 16,000 employees.REI since 2015 has closed its doors the day after Thanksgiving, and is now making the paid day off one of its employee benefits, the Seattle-based cooperative announced on Thursday.In first shuttering its doors on the day viewed as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, REI said it wanted to encourage workers and members alike to spend time outside — presumably outfitted with REI gear and clothing — instead of shopping. The retailer's stores, distribution centers, call centers and headquarters will close every Black Friday. Shoppers can still...

