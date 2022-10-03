Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
esuwarriors.com
Strong Second Half Lifts Bloomsburg Past Warriors
EAST STROUDSBURG – In a battle of two of the top three teams in the PSAC East standings, it was Bloomsburg that earned a 6-2 win over the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team on Wednesday night inside Eiler-Martin Stadium. Despite the loss the Warriors (5-7, 4-3 PSAC East)...
Times News
District 11 Golf Championships
Photos from Monday's District 11 Golf Championships, where Palmerton captured its fourth-straight team title. By Nancy Scholz.
esuwarriors.com
Warrior Madness in Memory of Ryan Smith Set for Oct. 14
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University students and basketball fans will get their first look at the 2022-23 Warriors at ESU's "Warrior Madness in Memory of Ryan Smith" on Friday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The event, which is free admission, will include the introduction...
esuwarriors.com
Devin Bartholomew Recognized on Fred Mitchell Award September Watch List
EAST STROUDSBURG – The Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award announced on Tuesday that Devin Bartholomew was recognized as one of 29 placekickers at the FCS, NCAA Division II, III, NAIA and NJCAA levels for their excellence on football field for his impressive start to the season. Bartholomew, an All-PSAC...
mainlinetoday.com
Meet 2022’s Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs
They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year’s 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
thebrownandwhite.com
12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem
Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
WHYY
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
leaders.com
Princeton’s Mammoth Endowment
Princeton University makes so much money—it could allow students to attend for no cost and still have plenty left in its endowment. Princeton University has so much money that it could operate as it does now without any outside financial support at all. Princeton’s endowment hit $37.7 billion in...
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
lvpnews.com
D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
