ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Strong Second Half Lifts Bloomsburg Past Warriors

EAST STROUDSBURG – In a battle of two of the top three teams in the PSAC East standings, it was Bloomsburg that earned a 6-2 win over the East Stroudsburg University men's soccer team on Wednesday night inside Eiler-Martin Stadium. Despite the loss the Warriors (5-7, 4-3 PSAC East)...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warrior Madness in Memory of Ryan Smith Set for Oct. 14

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University students and basketball fans will get their first look at the 2022-23 Warriors at ESU's "Warrior Madness in Memory of Ryan Smith" on Friday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. inside Koehler Fieldhouse. The event, which is free admission, will include the introduction...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lock Haven, PA
City
Olyphant, PA
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Kutztown, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Kutztown, PA
Sports
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Meet 2022’s Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs

They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year’s 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem

Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Villanovan

Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus

Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Women S Golf Competes#Esu
WHYY

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
leaders.com

Princeton’s Mammoth Endowment

Princeton University makes so much money—it could allow students to attend for no cost and still have plenty left in its endowment. Princeton University has so much money that it could operate as it does now without any outside financial support at all. Princeton’s endowment hit $37.7 billion in...
PRINCETON, NJ
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania

Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
GREELEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy