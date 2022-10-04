Read full article on original website
Experts question ROI of rural development grants
(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will spend more than $450,000 on initiatives aimed at advancing rural development, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. The state awarded the funds through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. Reynolds issued an executive order in July 2018...
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid
State Auditor Rob Sand appears on Iowa PBS' "Iowa Press" on April , 2021. (Screenshot via Iowa PBS) Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, has received endorsements from 31 conservative political figures in his bid for re-election, his campaign announced Thursday. Sand’s supporters include Republican, Libertarian and conservative...
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Minnesota congressional candidate dies, will remain on the ballot
(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died. Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (six, twelve, nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven) (six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000. NORTH5. 04-06-15-21-29 (four, six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $73,000. Pick 3. 9-6-7 (nine, six, seven) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000.
Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says a strong cold-front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by "hoodies, flannels, and campfires Thursday night and Friday." Officials say we should see wide-spread frost Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89. 3. Elk River...
