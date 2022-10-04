Saweetie has been rather silent on social media lately. Since her interview with City Girl's Yung Miami on Revolt TV's Caresha Please series in early September, we haven't seen much of her except for the photos she posted from a tropical vacation. The Bay Area-raised rapper was relaxing in bikinis with beaded blue braids, which kept falling out due to her short haircut, and bedazzled stiletto nails in a similar hue toward the end of September. Though she's been keeping a low profile, she still gave her Icy fans a peek at her latest manicure: multicolored lava lamp nails.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO