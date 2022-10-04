Read full article on original website
SLO man arrested for illegal ghost gun kits in DOJ raid
California Attorney General Rob Bonta released an official statement regarding the Oct. 3 arrest and seizure of a suspect in possession of a large cache of illegal ghost guns from the suspect’s residence in San Luis Obispo. The post SLO man arrested for illegal ghost gun kits in DOJ raid appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
State raids SLO man’s home, files 22 gun-related felony charges
Special agents from the California Department of Justice on Oct. 3 raided the home of a San Luis Obispo man who advertises the sale of parts for Russian assault weapons. The state charged the suspect with 22 gun-related felony counts, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Dylan Hardy is...
Lompoc Police involved in standoff with juvenile
Police were sent to the 600 block of North Fourth Street at 8:21 a.m. after a report of a boy with a gun threatening to kill someone.
KEYT
Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case. The change...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach man pleads to murder of elderly Oceano man
A Grover Beach man pleaded no contest on Tuesday to the murder of 90-year-old Oceano activist Lawrence “Larry” Bross. [Tribune]. David James Krause, 42, pleaded no contest to charges of murder and elder abuse. He faces 30 years to life in prison. Krause has a lengthy criminal history....
Oceano murder suspect changes plea
An Oceano murder suspect has changed his plea following the 2019 death of a 90-year-old man in the small, beachside town.
Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety
The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $340,000.00 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on the roads. The post Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
mustangnews.net
Police chase through SLO County leads to child endangerment charges
A police chase that neared Cal Poly’s campus on Sunday has resulted in child endangerment charges, the Atascadero Police Department said in an email. On Saturday, a white 2010 Honda Odyssey was reported stolen in Santa Maria, according to an Atascadero Police news release. On Sunday at 12:45 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department spotted the car traveling southbound on Highway 101 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol.
Lompoc prison inmates sentenced for assault on fellow prisoner
Four inmates who assaulted a fellow prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc have been sentenced to more time behind bars.
Locals weigh in as an end to the Kristin Smart murder trial draws near
Whether you are new to San Luis Obispo County or you have been living in the area for years, it is more than likely that you have heard something about the Kristin Smart murder trial.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 19 to 25
On Sept. 19, Bradley John Meredith, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for a warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Sept. 21, Mario E. Cabrerasalazar, 42, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship. On Sept. 21, Brandon James Holder, 30, of Templeton, was...
Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday
The 73-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday in Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s office identifies 73-year-old woman killed in Solvang car crash Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Los Osos, lift shelter in place call
San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash
The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
kprl.com
Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022
Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
kcbx.org
California chooses Atascadero to build affordable housing site
Last month California selected five state-owned properties to develop affordable housing projects, and one of the sites is in Atascadero. The state says this decision is a part of a program to address California’s housing shortage. The program is part of a goal to build more than one million...
Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown
Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday. District officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
