Los Angeles, CA

HeySoCal

HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery

On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: It's Time for Change

While the City is bursting at the seams with new development, the everyday needs of residents have been overlooked. After watching wealthy developers become richer in Inglewood – it is time to enrich the lives of residents and make us a priority. We can re-imagine the City’s next chapter...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Villanueva releases new website to provide critical information to voters

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The website The Real Robert Luna details the untold story of the former chief of the Long Beach police. The website provides voter registration documents proving Luna has been a lifelong Republican; testimonies from former African American officers regarding racial harassment that stunted their careers; and police documents that raise disturbing questions about Luna’s role in violence against African Americans and Latinos.
LONG BEACH, CA
