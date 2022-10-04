Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery
On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
newsantaana.com
How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LA housing authority to open Section 8 waiting list lottery for first time in 5 years
Low-income individuals and families are eligible for the Section 8 program, which pays a portion of rent directly to landlords.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: It’s Time for Change
While the City is bursting at the seams with new development, the everyday needs of residents have been overlooked. After watching wealthy developers become richer in Inglewood – it is time to enrich the lives of residents and make us a priority. We can re-imagine the City’s next chapter...
RELATED PEOPLE
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor suggests transit connector project might not move forward
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts made a profound declaration during the Oct.4 regular city council meeting that the Inglewood Transit Connector project might not move forward. The projects price tag was initially pegged at $1.2 billion not taking into account inflation. The City has secured close to $400 million between a combination of Measure A funds via Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) and state grants that according to Butts won’t need to be paid back should the project not move forward.
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S....
2urbangirls.com
Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Villanueva releases new website to provide critical information to voters
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The website The Real Robert Luna details the untold story of the former chief of the Long Beach police. The website provides voter registration documents proving Luna has been a lifelong Republican; testimonies from former African American officers regarding racial harassment that stunted their careers; and police documents that raise disturbing questions about Luna’s role in violence against African Americans and Latinos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Clean Air Day pushes public transportation with free bus rides
Drivers all across the state are encouraged to ditch their cars Wednesday and try out other forms of transportation for California Clean Air Day.
2urbangirls.com
Las Vegas stabbing suspect in U.S. illegally, with criminal record in CA
LAS VEGAS – The man accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip had been living in the Los Angeles area, and even spoke to a Telemundo 52 camera crew downtown just days before the attack. Yoni Barrios, 32,...
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
Comments / 0