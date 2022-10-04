Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
It was a foggy day on the San Francisco Bay Friday as the Parade of Ships sailed through.
Video: SF water main break creates sinkhole on Fulton
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A six foot-by-six foot sinkhole is blocking Fulton Street in San Francisco’s Richmond neighborhood from 29th to 34th avenues, the city’s fire department stated via Twitter. The sink hole, which is at 29th Avenue, is the site of a water main break. As of 3 p.m., flooding at the site has […]
sfstandard.com
Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted
UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
Spin cuts San Francisco office space, announces layoffs
The e-scooter company will also shut down two of its markets.
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
San Francisco bar Parkside Tavern closed. Former employee to reopen it under a new name.
The new owners, a husband-and-wife team, met at the bar.
Chevron's Bay Area headquarters sold, but the oil company has new East Bay offices
As several Bay Area tech companies decamp to Texas, one of the region's legacy institutions has decided to keep its global headquarters here.
Gas pump sticker shock soars among Bay Area motorists; find cheap gas near you
SAN FRANCISCO -- The cost of a gallon of unleaded was inching toward all-time record highs for Bay Area motorists Wednesday morning, with no immediate relief in sight.According to analysts, the all-time highest cost for a gallon of unleaded gas across the state was $6.44 set on June 14th. On Wednesday, the state average was $6.42, but the Bay Area has never been average.GasBuddy.com reported that in San Jose, the price of a gallon of unleaded jumped a stunning 30 cents just since Monday to $6.498.The story was the same in San Francisco where prices leaped 25 cents to $6.36....
SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
Where to watch the Blue Angels fly over S.F. during Fleet Week
For the full schedule of the Fleet Week air show, click here. Fleet Week, which honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. Navy, begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco. Roughly one million people are expected to visit The City and view Fleet Week's festivities. Whether it be during the Blue Angels' air show or the parade of ships, here are the best spots in The City...
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
everythingsouthcity.com
How Sweet to Work for See’s Candies – Openings Available in South San Francisco
You can hear the sense of pride our readers have expressed when relaying stories of having worked at See’s Candies through the years. Some of our neighbors have followed in the footsteps of parents and aunties and uncles who worked at our local operations and enjoy the generational connections.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
