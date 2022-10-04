SAN FRANCISCO -- The cost of a gallon of unleaded was inching toward all-time record highs for Bay Area motorists Wednesday morning, with no immediate relief in sight.According to analysts, the all-time highest cost for a gallon of unleaded gas across the state was $6.44 set on June 14th. On Wednesday, the state average was $6.42, but the Bay Area has never been average.GasBuddy.com reported that in San Jose, the price of a gallon of unleaded jumped a stunning 30 cents just since Monday to $6.498.The story was the same in San Francisco where prices leaped 25 cents to $6.36....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO