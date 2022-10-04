ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane evacuees finding some refuge across Alabama

It has been close to a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Many residents of the state evacuated and some ended up in Alabama. The Hoover Met has stood as one of the facilities used as a place of refuge, offering the Hoover Met Complex RV Lot, for those who evacuated Florida during the storm.
Alabama Red Cross increases presence in Florida after major damage

Alabamians are making their way to Florida to help after the major destruction that came from Hurricane Ian. The Alabama Red Cross is leading that effort by sending a team of more than 20 to help with shelters, mobile feeding units, and health care. The organization says their stay in...
The Weather Authority: Cooler air arrives tonight

DRY COLD FRONT ARRIVES TONIGHT: Look for another sunny day across Alabama today with a high in the 81-85 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on October 7 is 79. A cold front will roll through the state tonight in dry fashion, and cooler air settles into the state for the weekend. Expect highs between 72 and 76 degrees, and by early Sunday morning lows will be well down in the 40s. Cooler spots across North Alabama will likely visit the 30s for the first time this season. The air stays dry with sunny days and clear nights.
Talk of Alabama | Potatoe Potahtoz Part 2 | 10.5

Big thanks to Potatoe Potahtoz & The Perfic Pizza for being on TOA this morning! If you mention that you saw them on TOA, you can get 15% of your order. They have karaoke night every Friday & are playing the game every Saturday.
South Alabama man charged with pouring boiling water down his child's throat

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Police have charge Eugene Lamont Sneed with aggravated child abuse for allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his one-year-old child. According to court documents, on October 2, 2022 the child suffered internal injuries to their throat and lungs and multiple burns to...
Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-59 near Springville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in St. Clair County early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 29-year-old Sean D. McKnight, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the 2022 International box truck he was driving crossed the median of the interstate and collided head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
