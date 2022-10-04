DRY COLD FRONT ARRIVES TONIGHT: Look for another sunny day across Alabama today with a high in the 81-85 degree range; the average high for Birmingham on October 7 is 79. A cold front will roll through the state tonight in dry fashion, and cooler air settles into the state for the weekend. Expect highs between 72 and 76 degrees, and by early Sunday morning lows will be well down in the 40s. Cooler spots across North Alabama will likely visit the 30s for the first time this season. The air stays dry with sunny days and clear nights.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO