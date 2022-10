(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to become a Home Base Iowa Initiative County. According to the meeting minutes, the resolution states that the Home Base Iowa initiative is an effort to match military veterans with jobs available across Iowa. One of the requirements for Shelby County to be a Home Base Iowa County is that the Board of Supervisors adopt a resolution of support. The Shelby County Board of Supervisors finds that it is in the best interests of the County of Shelby and veterans everywhere to support the Home Base Iowa initiative and adopt this resolution. Residents and businesses are encouraged to take whatever actions are necessary to become and continue to be a Home Base Iowa County and Home Base Iowa Business.

SHELBY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO