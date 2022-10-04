The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!

CORTEZ, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO