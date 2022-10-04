Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NBC Sports
What will the new Broncos owners do about the situation in Denver?
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson entered medical tent
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NBC Sports
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz's season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second quarter of Washington's Week 4 contest in Dallas, Wentz impressively evaded arguably the best defender in the NFL, who had barreled toward the quarterback from a blindspot.
NBC Sports
Raiders place ex-Patriots lineman on IR with torn ACL
Justin Herron, traded by the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders last month, will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season. The 26-year-old offensive tackle suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Raiders practice. Las Vegas officially placed him on injured reserve on Friday. Herron made his debut...
NBC Sports
Charles, Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard
The Commanders made a switch at right guard on the third possession of their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys, as Saahdiq Charles was inserted into the lineup and Trai Turner took a seat. Soon after, Charles forced a Cowboys defender to take a seat, too. To cap off a...
NBC Sports
Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
NBC Sports
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams
From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle questionable for Dolphins
The Dolphins passing offense and passing defense will both be impacted by the results of decisions about who will be healthy enough to be in the lineup against the Jets on Sunday. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both listed as questionable to be part of the group...
NBC Sports
How hot is Matt Rhule’s seat?
As the Panthers face the strong possibility of 1-3 start becoming a 1-6 hole (the 49ers, Rams, and Bucs are the next three opponents), it’s time to pay close attention to the tenure of coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was arguably saved by his buyout after a substandard second season....
NBC Sports
Dicker the kicker making most of his chance with the Eagles
Last weekend, Cameron Dicker was at his home in Austin, Texas, watching the slate of NFL games and hoping his opportunity would come. That’s how he spent the first four weeks of the NFL season. “It always sucks being at home,” Dicker said, “but it’s good because it gives...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions for Week 5
Reuben Frank (3-1) Looks just like a trap game. Feels like a trap game. Seems like a trap game. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line Sunday in Glendale against an Arizona Cards team that’s lost seven straight home games, beaten two teams that are a combined 2-6, is ranked 28th in defense, doesn’t have an offensive play longer than 30 yards and is missing a bunch of their best players. With the Cowboys looming next weekend in prime time on national TV, it would be easy to look past this mediocre Arizona team. But one thing Nick Sirianni has been outstanding at is keeping his team focused on the moment, not looking back or ahead and taking each opponent as a serious threat, no matter what their record is. The Eagles are 10-1 under Sirianni vs. teams with losing records (and 8-1 on the road), the one exception the Giants game late last year. But for the most part, the Eagles have taken care of business and I expect them to do that again on Sunday.
NBC Sports
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance
The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
NBC Sports
Richard Sherman, member of NFLPA Executive Committee: “Protocols were not followed” in Tua Tagovailoa case
The NFL and NFL Players Association had hoped to announce the results of the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol investigation before the start of Thursday night’s game between the Colts and Broncos. That hasn’t happened. As explained by Michael Smith during the Amazon pregame show, it hasn’t happened because...
NBC Sports
Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game
SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts
Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
