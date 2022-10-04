Reuben Frank (3-1) Looks just like a trap game. Feels like a trap game. Seems like a trap game. The Eagles are putting their undefeated record on the line Sunday in Glendale against an Arizona Cards team that’s lost seven straight home games, beaten two teams that are a combined 2-6, is ranked 28th in defense, doesn’t have an offensive play longer than 30 yards and is missing a bunch of their best players. With the Cowboys looming next weekend in prime time on national TV, it would be easy to look past this mediocre Arizona team. But one thing Nick Sirianni has been outstanding at is keeping his team focused on the moment, not looking back or ahead and taking each opponent as a serious threat, no matter what their record is. The Eagles are 10-1 under Sirianni vs. teams with losing records (and 8-1 on the road), the one exception the Giants game late last year. But for the most part, the Eagles have taken care of business and I expect them to do that again on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO