ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Teen charged in Eastridge Mall shooting appears in court

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxpeD_0iLixa6x00

A teenager charged in a shooting at the Eastridge Mall appeared in Gaston County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Jermod Benton, 17, faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the June shooting. A judge has ruled he be tried as an adult despite his age. Benton remains in custody while awaiting trial.

In court on Tuesday, attorneys discussed what lawyer would represent Benton, and Superior Court Judge David Phillips appointed a public defender.

The shootings, which happened outside the mall, happened after Benton, who was leaving the mall, passed Marquan Ladarien Marshall, 18, and Kianna Jules, 21, who were entering the mall, according to Gastonia Police reports.

Benton and Marshall knew one another and spoke, and then Benton pulled out a handgun and began firing, police said.

Marshall and Jules were struck, along with Juan Santana, 42, who just happened to be visiting the mall at the time of the shooting.

Marshall was also armed, and he returned fire before fleeing with Jules into the food court.

You can reach Kara Fohner at 704-869-1850 or email her at KFohner@Gannett.com.

Comments / 26

FedUp
3d ago

Lock him up for life. He will not change and when he gets out he will just continue his lawless ways. At 17 he decided to be a "Man" and carry an illegal gun.

Reply
15
Tammy Croft
3d ago

Sounds like both young men were not legal to carry a handgun, open carry or concealed, yet only one was charged. Can anyone explain?

Reply(6)
6
Steven P
2d ago

crazy how below 14-year-old white girl in the 18 year old black boy they they won't show the suspects face because he was 17 but it's kind of funny this guy 17 and they they are showing his face clear as day what's wrong with this picture

Reply
2
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After pleading guilty to being involved in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead in October 2018, one woman has been sentenced to prison. Yamina Rookard, 21, appeared in Mecklenburg County court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 80-108 months (6-9 years) in prison for the death of Jessica Smith, 29, in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abccolumbia.com

York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder

York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Violent Crime#The Eastridge Mall#Superior Court#Gastonia Police#Kfohner Gannett Com
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Former SC sheriff denied bond, ordered to prison

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been ordered to go to prison for crimes he was convicted of in April 2021. Underwood was seeking to be granted bail while he appeals his multiple convictions. However, a federal judge denied his request on Wednesday and ordered Underwood to serve his prison sentence starting Oct. 14.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road. No details were immediately released about any victims or how the incident occurred.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina are working to track down who made the shooting threats against schools across the state on Wednesday. Several fake calls were made to 911 centers across the state, claiming active shooters were inside more than a dozen schools. That led to a massive response by law enforcement agencies to local South Carolina schools, and left students and families worried.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy