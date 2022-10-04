ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

$4.1 billion in investments, over 4K jobs coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan. The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Business
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Saginaw News

Watch: SpaceX Crew-5 launch piloted by this Michigan college alum

ALBION, MI - Josh Cassada will be as far away from Earth as any Michigander by Wednesday afternoon. Cassada, an Albion College alumnus, is piloting the NASA SpaceX Crew-5 mission set to launch at noon on Oct. 5. He will head to the International Space Station and orbit 250 miles above the Earth with his three crew members led by Mission Commander Nicole Mann.
ALBION, MI
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How much will the second Duke Energy increase cost you?

INDIANA (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy’s second rate increase request was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). The 7.2% increase will begin this month and run through December of this year. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, this will average out to $11.71 per billing cycle. This second request comes months […]
INDIANA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
