Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening.
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
WOWK
2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
KATV
'Step in the right direction:' Arkansas attorney reacts to Crawford Co deputies fired
Little Rock (KATV) — A video that went viral more than a month ago showed three police officers in Crawford County beating up a man during an arrest. On Thursday KATV learned that two Crawford County deputies have been fired. David Powell represents Randal Worcester believes the two deputies...
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Crash Near Conway (AR) Involves Two Fire Trucks and a Tractor-Trailer
IDriveArkansas reported an Interstate 40 crash Wednesday involving two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer near Conway (AR), KATV.com reported. According to iDriveArkansas, the westbound right lane of I-40 remains blocked due to an accident involving two Conway Fire Department fire trucks and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 122, the report said.
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
LRPD: Mother of toddler shot in south Little Rock arrested
Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
KTLO
California man arrested in Hot Springs sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A California man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S....
Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say
BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
KATV
Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
KATV
Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
