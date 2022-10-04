ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Crash Near Conway (AR) Involves Two Fire Trucks and a Tractor-Trailer

IDriveArkansas reported an Interstate 40 crash Wednesday involving two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer near Conway (AR), KATV.com reported. According to iDriveArkansas, the westbound right lane of I-40 remains blocked due to an accident involving two Conway Fire Department fire trucks and a tractor-trailer at mile marker 122, the report said.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Little Rock mother says 1-year-old daughter shot herself in the head

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old Little Rock woman is being charged with manslaughter after the death of her 1-year-old child on Tuesday. Police said when they arrived to the the home on Doe Run Drive just after noon, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis who told officers her daughter shot herself.
