Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X On The Way
GM just pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, revealing a long list of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup truck. Notably, the latest 2024-model-year refresh includes the announcement of the new GMC Sierra HD AT4X, an even-more-capable off-roader trim level set to launch later in the 2023 calendar year following the arrival of the first 2024 GMC Sierra HD units in dealers in Q1 of 2023.
gmauthority.com
2003 Hummer H1 Predator Custom SUV Heads To Auction: Video
The Hummer H1 is about as iconic as they come, and this particular example enhances the nameplate’s rough-and-ready attitude with a long list of custom details and upgrades. Now, this custom Hummer H1 is headed to the auction block. First things first – this Hummer H1 was built in...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Brings Luxury And Tech
GM pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD just a few days ago, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, a fresh range-topping trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology, as detailed right here.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Customers who own a 2022 Chevy Colorado affected by a recent constraint for the heated seat comfort feature are now eligible for a feature retrofit under a new GM customer satisfaction program. Per previous exclusive GM Authority coverage, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Colorado were under constraint for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
GM just revealed the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates. That said, customers can still place an order for the pre-refresh 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, however GM Authority has learned that there is a new constraint in place for production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022-2023 Chevy Corvette Headlamps May Turn On In Daytime
Among the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Corvette C8’s numerous convenience features are automatic headlights that will switch on when ambient lighting conditions are appropriate. However, some Chevy Corvette owners may have noticed the headlamps switching on during the daytime. Luckily, a cause and fix for this issue have been identified.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Camaro 20-Inch Caliente Wheel Option Available Again
The 2023 Chevy Camaro is the eighth model year of the latest sixth-generation sports car, introducing a number of important changes and updates. Among these is the reintroduction of a 20-inch wheel option. The 20-inch wheel in question is dubbed Caliente, and is tagged with RPO code 57V. Wheel width...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe In Silver Flare Metallic: First Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has centered around the unique, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Silver Flare Metallic hue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Duramax Diesel Engine Maintenance Explained: Video
Opting for a Duramax diesel engine in a new GM SUV or truck is a great choice for those customers that want both torque and efficiency, and now, GM is detailing a few simple maintenance tips to keep the Duramax diesel powerplant running in tip-top shape. As seen in the...
gmauthority.com
GM Begins Export Of Chevy Tracker Built In Argentina
Along with the launch of the locally manufactured 2023 Chevy Tracker in Argentina, General Motors has just officially confirmed the export of units of the small crossover made in the South American country. As a matter of fact, the automaker announced that the first Chevy Tracker copies manufactured at the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT4 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors offered on the luxury compact crossover, which include:
gmauthority.com
2024 Honda Prologue Interior Uses GM Components
As GM Authority has covered previously, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance to produce several electric vehicles. One of these new EVs will be the 2024 Honda Prologue, a crossover that will share the BEV3 platform with Chevy Blazer EV. We’ve already known that the Prologue will use GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors, and will have similar exterior dimensions to those of the Blazer EV. Now, we’ve gotten our first glimpse of the Honda’s interior, which appears to feature many GM components.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Racing World Endurance Championship Driver Lineup Unveiled
Cadillac Racing has confirmed the lineup for the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and seasoned veteran Richard Westbrook will be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar class with the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh race car. The 2023 World Endurance Championship season begins March 17th with the...
gmauthority.com
2011 And 2012 GMC Yukon Recalled For Airbag Inflator Rupture Risk
GM has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2011 GMC Yukon and 2012 GMC Yukon in regard to a defective airbag module. Affected models include both the standard-length GMC Yukon and the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Affected models may be equipped with defective components that could pose a safety risk.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Configurator Now Live
The official 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 online configurator is now live at Chevy’s website, providing fans and potential customers with an opportunity for a little digital window shopping. The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 arrives as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck, ushering in a...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro and 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado In Sterling Gray Metallic: First Live Photos
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado last July, revealing the latest third generation for the midsize pickup truck. Updates include new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, a revised platform, a new powertrain lineup, new safety features, and a new exterior paint color palette. Today, we get to see one of these new colors, Sterling Gray Metallic, on a 2023 Colorado LT.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark GMC Granite Again
GM has filed to trademark the GMC Granite name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on September 30th, 2022 with the United States patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97614910. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, on-road passenger automobiles.”
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Onyx Package Available To Order Again
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the luxury marque’s most popular and most expensive model currently on sale. Recently, the Escalade has had to make-do without a few options due to parts constraints related to bottlenecks that trace their roots back to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, GM Authority has learned that Cadillac the Onyx Package is now once available to be ordered.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $4,250 In October 2022
For October 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $4,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in...
Comments / 0