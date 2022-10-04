ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence County, AR

KTLO

Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County

A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

‘My dog died in there’: Early morning fire leaves business in ashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New video from the Jonesboro Police Department showed intense flames and explosions from a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Wednesday morning. Dozens of firefighters fought the fire just around the corner from the Jonesboro Police Department near the intersection of East Matthews and Caraway.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims

Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

FutureFuel GM speaks to Batesville Rotary about history of facility

The general manager of FutureFuel Chemical Company facility in Batesville, Kyle Gaither, spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club Monday, giving members a brief history of the company and the plant. The facility came to Independence County when Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak was looking for an ideal spot for a production...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork

A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock

Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Public is invited to 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College

Featured image: James L. “Skip” Rutherford visits with students in his 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College. The public is invited to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 1, session of the 2022 Midterm Elections seminar taught by Batesville native James L. “Skip” Rutherford III. The class...
BATESVILLE, AR
KATV

Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
MEMPHIS, TN
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE

