Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
‘My dog died in there’: Early morning fire leaves business in ashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New video from the Jonesboro Police Department showed intense flames and explosions from a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Wednesday morning. Dozens of firefighters fought the fire just around the corner from the Jonesboro Police Department near the intersection of East Matthews and Caraway.
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
FutureFuel GM speaks to Batesville Rotary about history of facility
The general manager of FutureFuel Chemical Company facility in Batesville, Kyle Gaither, spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club Monday, giving members a brief history of the company and the plant. The facility came to Independence County when Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak was looking for an ideal spot for a production...
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork
A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
I-40 WB now open near Conway after crash involving fire trucks, semi
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Conway were at a standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a pair of fire trucks and a semi.
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
Public is invited to 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College
Featured image: James L. “Skip” Rutherford visits with students in his 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College. The public is invited to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 1, session of the 2022 Midterm Elections seminar taught by Batesville native James L. “Skip” Rutherford III. The class...
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Car chase ends with Arkansas man up a tree
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The White County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man driving a stolen car was spotted and followed by Deputy Nicole Powell with him ending up in a tree. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Powell was helping a citizen locate their stolen car when she...
I-40 westbound lanes clear after fire truck, tractor accident near Conway
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Officials have said that westbound traffic is now clear on I-40 in Faulkner County. There was originally a traffic blockage just north of Conway after an accident involving two fire trucks and a tractor trailer. The blockage was impacting I-40 westbound near mile 122.5 as...
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo...
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
