MySanAntonio
Texan and Juneteenth activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
A famous Juneteenth activist from Texas is a nominee for the 2022 Nobel Peace Price which will be awarded on Friday. Known by many as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," according to her website, for her efforts to make the day a national holiday, Opal Lee is one of the 343 candidates who could win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
MySanAntonio
Goya Foods CEO dives back into political punditry after 'cancellation'
The relative calm that has prevailed of late in America's pantry-based culture wars is facing a new challenge from a familiar provocateur. Robert Unanue, the controversial chief executive officer of Goya Foods Inc., is back moonlighting as a political pundit. On Sept. 16, Unanue appeared on an episode of Liberty...
Conservative frustration with fact checkers grows after several dubious PolitiFact articles in one week
Critics slammed the fact-checking website PolitiFact for a series of articles that defended Kamala Harris, Tim Ryan, Democrats' stolen election claims, and more.
MySanAntonio
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72. Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los...
MySanAntonio
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in Bartow...
NYC Mayor Adams says migrant influx will cost city over $1 billion this fiscal year
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that the city will fork out more than $1 billion to deal with the enormous surge in migrants the city is currently facing.
MySanAntonio
After 187 years, the Cherokee Nation wants its seat in Congress
A few years ago, Kimberly Teehee had her family genealogy done, wanting to learn about her Native American roots "pre-removal." Using a memorial in North Carolina, with names of the Cherokee people who were forcibly moved west, her family discovered at least eight Teehee ancestors who were pushed out of Tennessee and Georgia before settling in Oklahoma. They were among the fortunate ones who survived the infamous Trail of Tears, in which the U.S. military forced five tribes out of their eastern lands, leading to thousands of deaths.
MySanAntonio
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
