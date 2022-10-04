‘This is the year cancer killed my mother;’ Christine Quinn, 56, confronts her own diagnosis

Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan visited with a 5-year-old cancer patient on Staten Island Friday, pledging to continue his support of pediatric cancer programs. The former “30 Rock” star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member met Carmelo Carrozza, who is currently being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Staten Island […]
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens mother turned her pain into purpose, fighting for a memorial at the site where her daughter was killed in a crash exactly two years ago. There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love. And now, the community here in South Ozone Park has come together to help remember the lives of […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Comedian Tracy Morgan paid a visit to the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), Ocean Breeze, on Wednesday to meet a very brave little boy. Five-year-old Carmelo Carrozza Jr. is being treated at the center for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thankfully, Carmelo is...
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
UNION COUNTY, N.J. - There are times in one's life as a parent that you think about from the moment your babies are born. Sometimes those moments unfold exactly as you expect. For Lisa Stockman Mauriello of Summit, New Jersey, forming those core memories had to be condensed into a few short months — the time between her ALS diagnosis and the day she passed.
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is launching a citywide awareness campaign aimed at preventing New Yorkers from falling victim to a litany of emerging fraud scams and cyber-assisted crimes. The campaign’s focus is raising awareness about the range of schemes criminals are using to target and exploit people,...
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
During his 20 years volunteering as an EMT on Staten Island, Stephen Lutsk earned a lot of medals. He won them for rescuing people from car accidents and for performing life-saving CPR on the unconscious. But one honor eluded him: the stork pin, awarded to EMTs who assist in delivering...
In all of 13 years on Jersey Shore, Vinny's roommates have never thrown him a party. So with only one day left of the San Diego family vacation, the sensitive Staten Island native was ready to take matters into his own hands. "It is our last day tomorrow, and we're...
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now...
AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — “The Watcher,” a brand-new thriller series on Netflix, is based on a horrifying true tale. The story centers on a family that bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey. They soon began receiving threatening messages from someone who claimed to be watching the house while it was being renovated. PIX11’s John […]
Hundreds of colleagues, family and friends filled a concert hall on Long Island Wednesday to mourn the 61-year-old veteran EMS member, World Trade Center first responder and mother who was stabbed to death in a gruesome act of random violence on a Queens sidewalk last week. Alison Russo's family, including...
