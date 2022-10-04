‘This is the year cancer killed my mother;’ Christine Quinn, 56, confronts her own diagnosis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO