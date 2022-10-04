Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice
Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system. According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.
wlds.com
Peddler’s Permit in Jacksonville For Alternative Electric Supply Retailer to Last Through Saturday
The City of Jacksonville announced earlier this week they’ve issued a peddler permit to an alternative electric supply retailer. The permit for Clae Solutions Corporation started on Wednesday and will run through Saturday at 8PM. Representatives will be doing door to door solicitation from 9AM to 8PM each day and may ask homeowners to provide utility bill information and make an offer for homeowners to sign up for an alternative supplier for their electricity.
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
wlds.com
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Info on ATV Theft From Storage Unit
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation in a recent Burglary. Last Wednesday, the Jacksonville Police received a report that a Storage Unit located in the 600 block of East Morton Avenue had been damaged and entered into and had items removed.
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Herald & Review
New alpine coaster, the first in Illinois, now open for business in Grafton
A new alpine coaster ride, the only one in Illinois, is now open for business in Grafton. Aerie’s Resort will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for its new ride at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Riders board a two-person sled and reach speeds up to 28 mph as...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
wlds.com
Kane Man Charged in Jerseyville Man’s Death in Two-Vehicle Crash From February
An 18 year old Kane man has been charged for causing the death of a man in a car vs. motorcycle crash back in late February. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 3 charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in the death of an individual on September 22nd against 18 year old Caydn J.R. Chapman.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
wlds.com
Greene, Scott State’s Attorneys Join In on SAFE-T Act Lawsuits
Two more West Central Illinois States Attorneys have joined the growing number of states attorneys and chief law enforcement officers across the state in filing suit over the final implementation of portions of the SAFE-T Act. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe and Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews have...
wlds.com
One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House
Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.
KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
Clayton man breaks World Record for running marathon while pushing three-child stroller. Whitey Holt pushed three kids in a stroller for three-and-a-half hours to break the World Record!. Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man convicted of killing a retired St....
