Sea Isle’s Beaches, Dunes Suffer Storm Erosion
After making the two-hour drive to Sea Isle City from her home in Bechtelsville, Pa., Casey Schmoyer discovered something that was a complete surprise: Some of the pathways to the beach were blocked off by red and yellow “Caution” tape. “I thought, ‘Great, we drove all the way...
Sea Isle Beach Cleanup Canceled Saturday
Out of an abundance of caution for the families, groups and individuals who participate each year, Sea Isle City’s 2022 fall beach cleanup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the beach erosion that occurred during this week’s storm. The city apologizes for any inconvenience,...
Storm leaves beach erosion at the Jersey shore
"Unfortunately, the berm in front of the dunes is completely gone, so every high tide is washing right into our dune system," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
Mayor’s Message: Oct. 6
I begin this message by mentioning what had to be the biggest topic of discussion up-and-down the east coast during the past week: Hurricane Ian. Obviously, Ian was a very serious storm, and its remnants were felt in Sea Isle City in ways some folks did not expect. That being said, I want to thank everyone for their cooperation while Sea Isle’s Office of Emergency Management was relaying important storm information to the public.
Brooklawn Traffic Advisory Oct. 7 & 10: Daytime Surveys & Drainage Repairs Near Near Route 130 Bridge Over Big Timber Creek
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has two capital projects that are expected to begin construction in the next year or two that will replace the Route 130 Bridge over Big Timber Creek and replace the Route 47 Bridge over Big Timber Creek. Both projects include drainage improvements to help...
Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags
The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
Beautiful Rainbows Over Atlantic City Area After Hurricane Ian
In the midst four days of non-stop rain, the direct result of the remnants of Hurricane Ian in the Southern New Jersey region, we have been receiving beautiful photos this morning of spectacular rainbows that have been forming in the Greater Atlantic City area. Michael Heath sent us some beautiful...
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Cancer Retreat in Sea Isle Offers Hope and Fly Fishing
Casting for Recovery is a nationwide nonprofit that offers retreats for women battling all stages of breast cancer. They learn to fly fish. They meet new friends, and they come together for a weekend of memories. And on the weekend of Oct. 14-16, one of the retreats will be in...
Ocean City, NJ may increase beach tag cost by a lot — are Wildwoods next?
As the City Council in Ocean City takes the first step at Thursday’s meeting toward increasing the cost of beach tags, the mayors of the Wildwoods also are considering ways to increase revenues including beach fees. The Ocean City council will take its first vote on an ordinance that...
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York
Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
Wildwood looks to triple fines for unsanctioned events following deadly car rally
Following a pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead another person seriously injured, city officials said they were looking to triple fines for similar unsanctioned events as a way to deter them from happening in the future. “While the County Prosecutor’s Office conducts its...
Closing of Mill Road Discussed by Woolwich Committee
WOOLWICH TWP. – At their Sept. 19 meeting, the Woolwich Township Committee discussed the unsafe conditions of the Warrington Mill dam which caused the closing of Mill Road on Sept. 1. The road was closed after the inspection on Sept. 1 by the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection...
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
