Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle’s Beaches, Dunes Suffer Storm Erosion

After making the two-hour drive to Sea Isle City from her home in Bechtelsville, Pa., Casey Schmoyer discovered something that was a complete surprise: Some of the pathways to the beach were blocked off by red and yellow “Caution” tape. “I thought, ‘Great, we drove all the way...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Beach Cleanup Canceled Saturday

Out of an abundance of caution for the families, groups and individuals who participate each year, Sea Isle City’s 2022 fall beach cleanup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, has been canceled due to the beach erosion that occurred during this week’s storm. The city apologizes for any inconvenience,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Oct. 6

I begin this message by mentioning what had to be the biggest topic of discussion up-and-down the east coast during the past week: Hurricane Ian. Obviously, Ian was a very serious storm, and its remnants were felt in Sea Isle City in ways some folks did not expect. That being said, I want to thank everyone for their cooperation while Sea Isle’s Office of Emergency Management was relaying important storm information to the public.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags

The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Cancer Retreat in Sea Isle Offers Hope and Fly Fishing

Casting for Recovery is a nationwide nonprofit that offers retreats for women battling all stages of breast cancer. They learn to fly fish. They meet new friends, and they come together for a weekend of memories. And on the weekend of Oct. 14-16, one of the retreats will be in...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”

They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
WBOC

Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding

MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
MILLSBORO, DE
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
The Dispatch

Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination

OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
OCEAN CITY, MD
newtownpress.com

Closing of Mill Road Discussed by Woolwich Committee

WOOLWICH TWP. – At their Sept. 19 meeting, the Woolwich Township Committee discussed the unsafe conditions of the Warrington Mill dam which caused the closing of Mill Road on Sept. 1. The road was closed after the inspection on Sept. 1 by the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ

