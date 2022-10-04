I begin this message by mentioning what had to be the biggest topic of discussion up-and-down the east coast during the past week: Hurricane Ian. Obviously, Ian was a very serious storm, and its remnants were felt in Sea Isle City in ways some folks did not expect. That being said, I want to thank everyone for their cooperation while Sea Isle’s Office of Emergency Management was relaying important storm information to the public.

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO