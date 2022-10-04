Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was in court Thursday over an accident last year that resulted in the death of two people. Exactly 11 months ago on November 6, 2021, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce was driving drunk the wrong way on Highway 2 between Williston and Ray. His vehicle ended up striking and killing 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger.
Williams County Sheriff’s Office patrolman rear-ends pickup
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
kfgo.com
White Earth man sentenced to 10 years for assaulting child
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A White Earth man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a child on the White Earth reservation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to court documents, Edward Duane Fairbanks, 30, was caring for a child in the early afternoon of June 8, 2020 when he intentionally shoved the child into a table.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expect more habitat, fewer pheasants around North Dakota this year
The season officially opens statewide on Saturday. Game and Fish leaders say this year, it's the Williston and Watford City area that's shaping up to have the most success.
Comments / 1