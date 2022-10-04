Read full article on original website
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE STREET CLOSURE REQUEST FOR PROJECT CONNECT
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered a street closure request during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Aldermen considered closing Gordon Street from SW 8th Street to SWW 9th Street for Project Connect. Project Connect is a one-day public health outreach event designed to help under served and uninsured adults find needed community resources. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the board approved the request for the safety of the people attending the event.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinance authorizing a school resource officer cooperative agreement during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says the council authorized the cooperative agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Police Department. In other news from the meeting, the...
CITY OF SLATER RECEIVING SEVERAL GRANTS
The Slater City Council announced that the city received several grants during its meeting on Tuesday, October 5. City Administrator Gene Griffith said the city was awarded a Tap Grant in the amount of $205,426, totaling 65 percent of the sidewalk project in west Slater. The city also received notice from Rural Development on grant applications that were submitted to replace some of the city’s older equipment. Griffith announced that the city will be reimbursed $274,250, or 55 percent of the equipment cost, over the next two years.
Former Boone County clerk and former congressional candidate now involved in new golf business
Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks has a new position: he’s the president of several mid-Missouri enterprises, including the 16,000 square foot TopTracer Golf facility being built at Midway Golf and Games. Burks is joining businessman Tim Rost’s team. The enterprises also include Rost Landscaping and Superior Garden Center....
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES DESIGNATION OF ARPA FUNDS TO YMCA PROJECT
The Carrollton Town Council discussed the designation of ARPA funds for the YMCA project during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Administrative Assistant Terry Bell said the council obligated $50,000 to the YMCA for the project. The council approved the motion.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES STREET NAME CHANGE
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance for a name change to North Moniteau Avenue, extending from West Main Street to West Clay Street during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the street name will be changed to W.T. Morris Avenue. In other news...
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE REGARDING DRIVEWAYS ON PROPERTY
The Carrollton Town Council approved an ordinance amending the city code in regard to driveways and entrances on private property during its meeting on Monday, October 3. The council also approved a contract for demolition of two houses, authorizing all acts necessary to carry out the terms the contract.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
BOONVILLE MAN SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED IN COOPER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Boonville man charged with attempted murder in January of 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence to a report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and while wrestling over the rifle, Hendren fired one round. Officers found the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was located in the wall of the living room.
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
THE SALISBURY BOARD OF EDUCATION SELECTS NEW SUPERINTENDENT
The Salisbury Board of Education selected Jared Wallace as the next superintendent of the district. Wallace is the superintendent of the Wheatland Missouri School District. He has sixteen years of educational experience including three years as a building level administrator and two years in the role of superintendent of schools.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 6th, 2022
(Columbia, MO) -- A Missouri man released from prison in August is now accused of throwing a woman to her death from a Columbia bridge. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect that led officers to arrest a 31-year-old Columbia man. He served prison time for stabbing a homeless man. The identity of the woman who died Tuesday evening in the bridge incident has not been released.
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA ATTENDS FALL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Students from the Saline County Career Center traveled with their Advisor, Kerry Henley to the Missouri DECA Fall Leadership Conference held October 2-3 in Branson. Students participated in leadership and educational workshops, competitive event practice programs, and learned skills to develop their own leadership potential. This year Holly Huston and Bailey Kueker as a part of the Missouri State Action Team presented on “Connecting with the Community” for three workshop sessions as well as helping with the opening/closing sessions.
Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory
A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
