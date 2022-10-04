ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute

By Tia Bailey
 3 days ago
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning.

Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.

Dolly Parton, who was an extremely close friend of Loretta’s, shared a post onto her Twitter sharing her thoughts. She wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace – Dolly.”

Just last week, an old clip of the two country women resurfaced online of the pair singing some of Loretta’s hits together. They sang the medley together in Loretta’s 1988 appearance on Parton’s show, Dolly.

Southern Living shared an iconic quote from Lynn: “I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton,” Lynn has famously said. “We talk the same hillbilly language.”

The pair were obviously close, and Dolly shared her post with a heart emoji.

Fans responded to Dolly’s tweet, wishing her and Loretta’s family well. One person wrote in a quote-tweet: “Such a loss for our beautiful planet. She was amazing and my own Mother was also a Coalminers’ daughter. An association which makes it harder. Thank you Loretta for sharing your talent with us through your lifetime! Love you Dolly!”

Loretta Lynn’s Family Release Statement Following Her Death, Fans React to News

Loretta’s family posted a statement on Twitter, sharing the news and requesting privacy to grieve.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they wrote.

Nearly immediately after the news dropped, “RIP Queen” began trending on Twitter. Fans were mourning the star, referring to her as “the Queen of country music.” Her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was a huge hit, and many have referenced the song in their tweets remembering her.

She was a trailblazer for women in country. Her music broke barriers, and inspired many women in the industry and the specific genre of music. Many will remember her as an icon in country music.

Loretta gave a popular quote in a book titled Finding Her Voice, saying: ““I’m proud I’ve got my own ideas. I’ve often wondered why I became so popular, and maybe that’s the reason. I think I reach people because I’m with ’em, not apart from ’em.”

Loretta Lynn entertained millions of people brought true country music to the world and gave so many young Motocross riders a chance to make their Mark in this world. she was awarded the humanitarian medal and so rightly deserved it. God took her away softly-going to miss you Loretta.

