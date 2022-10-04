ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown

By Brett White
 3 days ago
Every Marvel Studios movie is an event, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like the event to end all events. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther opens only in theaters on November 11 and it promises to be a game-changer for the MCU. Not only will Wakanda Forever provide closure for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will also provide closure for the millions of Marvel fans mourning the sudden, unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

But Wakanda Forever will also bring with it a few new beginnings. There’s the live-action introduction of Namor, who’s about as essential a Marvel Comics character as you can get, as well as the debut of another hero who will soon get her own Disney+ series. Oh — and you can’t have a Black Panther movie without the Black Panther. The question is, though, who will wear the suit? That’s one of many mysteries making up Wakanda Forever’s plot.

Even if you’ve watched the trailer a dozen times already, there’s always more to see. Here’s the trailer breakdown you’ve been looking for, in the form of five things from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that you might have missed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

1

It's not not Attuma

Photo: Marvel Studios

Okay, it is Attuma — it’s just really hard to resist a good ol’ Kindergarten Cop reference. Anyway — this is Attuma, another underwater warrior who appears to be fighting on Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) behalf. However, don’t sleep on this guy. In the comics, Attuma is Namor’s main rival for the throne of Atlantis and he frequently causes all kinds of mayhem. It’s possible that Attuma could go rogue, thus bringing Wakanda and Talocan (the city known as Atlantis in the comics) together to stop him. Or it’s possible that Marvel’s introducing Attuma now in order to use him as an antagonist later. That’s what we call Pulling a Karl, after Doctor Strange’s Karl Mordo.

Attuma is played by Alex Livinalli, who previously played Santos Delgado on Ozark, Joey Takoda on Longmire, and Nas on Banshee.

2

Is that... Lake Bell?

It sure looked like Lake Bell popped up on the Wakanda Forever set back in November 2021, and this quick shot in the trailer seems to confirm it. For one, this mystery character standing in front of a helicopter and those set photos included a helicopter. As for who Bell is playing, that’s still TBA. She clearly knows how to fire a gun and is stationed on an ocean facility that’s under siege.

Bell previously starred in the ABC sitcom Bless this Mess and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer. She also provides voices for Marvel (she’s Black Widow on What If…?) and DC (she’s Poison Ivy on Harley Quinn).

3

Meet Kukulkan

Actually Tenoch Huerta is playing Namor, the Marvel character known as the Sub-Mariner. However, the trailer features a moment wherein M’Baku (Winston Duke) tells a tale of Talocan’s leader. He’s bigger than just a king; they call him Kukulkan. What is Kukulkan and why is Namor suddenly known by that name? It’s actually wildly appropriate since Kulkulkan is the name of a Mesoamerican feathered serpent god. In the film, Namor rules Talocan, which is based on the real Aztec legend of Tlālōcān. As for why Namor is Kulkulkan, the feathered serpent god, it’s coincidentally right there in his character design. Since his debut in 1939’s Marvel Comics #1 (literally the very first Marvel comic), Namor has always has ankle wings and worn scaly green trunks. Seriously, the fact that the brains behind Wakanda Forever found all of this actual mythology to retrofit onto an 80-year-old character is wild.

4

Hello Ironheart

The Wakanda Forever trailer gives us our first glimpse of a future Marvel superstar superhero. Her name is Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, and she’s gonna have her own Disney+ show next year. Right now, though, she’s making her debut in Wakanda Forever. From the looks of it, Riri will stand alongside Wakanda in their war with Talocan — and that involves standing right next to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) herself as Namor makes his attack. We also see Riri’s Ironheart armor take flight in a number of scenes. While we don’t get a clear look at it just yet, we do see it blasting off as well as flying alongside Okoye’s hotrod. And if you want to see the full armor, you can check out the Ironheart figure.

5

The new Black Panther

The trailer goes a step further than the previous Wakanda Forever preview by showing us more than just the feet of the new Panther suit. This time we get a full pan-up, and we see that the new Black Panther is a woman. This doesn’t narrow down her identity at all, though, because Wakanda Forever has a cast that consists almost entirely of women. Of course odds are it’s Shuri (Letitia Wright) under the helmet, considering that Shuri actually stepped into the role of the Black Panther for a while in the comics. Still, there’s a possibility that it could by Wakandan spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) or Dora Milaje general Okoye (Danai Gurira). For one thing, both Nakia and Okoye are skilled fighters, on par with (or perhaps more so) T’Challa. Shuri’s definitely brave but she’s never been a fighter. Another option: what if the mantle of Black Panther goes to more than one person? What if Shuri, Okoye, and/or Nakia split the role, each bringing their expertise to missions as needed? You can’t put it past this movie to surprise us, and right now it seems like too sure of a bet that Shuri’s the new Panther.

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

