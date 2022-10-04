Read full article on original website
Ohio Woman Charged with Murder After ‘Sickening’ and ‘Stunning’ Vehicular Homicide Outside Kroger Caught on Video
An Ohio woman has been indicted on numerous charges related to a vehicular attack that left one person dead and another injured. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, and one count of endangering children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A bare-bones indictment obtained by Law&Crime recounts each of the seven charges.
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Crack cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, thousands in cash recovered upon execution of search warrant
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three men are facing drug charges following an arrest on Friday. Reports from the Wheeling Police Department indicate that warrants were executed on Friday, September 30, which resulted in the arrest of two men from out of state and one man from Wheeling. The warrants,...
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
City of Blue Ash repurposes old fire hoses to keep schools safe
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Blue Ash is making schools safer in a simple, but sustainable way. Repurposed old fire hoses were cut into small sleeves that can help keep classroom doors locked. Blue Ash firefighter and paramedic Scott Reed says, in the case of an active...
Parking woes in one neighborhood prompt Covington to make changes
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - It's a big win for residents in one Northern Kentucky neighborhood as the City of Covington makes some changes to where people visiting the river city can park. More often than not, it can be a challenge to find a parking space on the streets inside...
Some heater-season safety items you need in case of a house fire
Although Chicago still has a few days with temperatures over 70 degrees to look forward to, according to the National Weather Service, nighttime temperatures are now slipping into the 40s as the U.S. heads into National Fire Prevention Week.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
Dogs rescued from Florida shelters up for adoption at SPCA Cincinnati
Last week, 26 animals traveled to the Tri-State to escape hurricane Ian. The dogs were initially up for adoption in the Sunshine state at other shelters.
