ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Charged with Murder After ‘Sickening’ and ‘Stunning’ Vehicular Homicide Outside Kroger Caught on Video

An Ohio woman has been indicted on numerous charges related to a vehicular attack that left one person dead and another injured. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, and one count of endangering children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A bare-bones indictment obtained by Law&Crime recounts each of the seven charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
AOL Corp

5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say

Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

City of Blue Ash repurposes old fire hoses to keep schools safe

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Blue Ash is making schools safer in a simple, but sustainable way. Repurposed old fire hoses were cut into small sleeves that can help keep classroom doors locked. Blue Ash firefighter and paramedic Scott Reed says, in the case of an active...
BLUE ASH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Race Street#Construction Workers#Traffic Accident#Wkrc#The Alabama Fish Bar
WDTN

Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy