Des Moines, IA

Perry City Council Approves Two of Three Amended Ordinances for Final Adoption

The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. During open forum, Perry Library Director Mary Murphy said next Saturday will be Shred Day at the library’s south parking lot from 10am-noon. Then a public hearing was held for the proposed zoning change of agriculture to light industrial...
PERRY, IA
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended

The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Michael Franken's accuser speaks out on assault allegations

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are now hearing from the formercampaign staffer who accused the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Michael Franken, of assault. The police report was filed by Kimberley Stroppe-Boggus. She told officers Franken grabbed her and kissed her on the mouth without consent in March. Franken's...
DES MOINES, IA
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public

DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
PACES kids take steps for Iowa Healthiest State Month

Youngsters in the PACES program at the Perry Elementary School got an hour’s worth of exercise Wednesday by celebrating Iowa Healthiest State Month, the program that cultivates healthy places for Iowa children and families by using evidence-based healthy eating and active living approaches and a catchy slogan: 5-2-1-0. The...
IOWA STATE
Deadline nears for Hotel/Motel Tax Grant applications

Applications are due by Wednesday, Oct. 19 by 5 p.m. for a 2022 Hotel/Motel Tax Grant. Grant requests should not exceed $2,000. Matching funds are preferred but not required. Funding allocations will be announced in November by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, with a check presentation to follow at a later date. The application period opened Sept. 1.
PERRY, IA
#Abortion Issues#Gun Control#Politics Local#Des Moines Council
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
DES MOINES, IA
Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest

A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.Officers arrested at least 78 people.Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit First Interstate Bank

Ambassadors celebrated the change over from Great Western Bank to First Interstate Bank today with a ribbon cutting. Retail Manager Jodie Ryan introduced her team and talked about the transition, which was official as of May 23, 2022. 1st Interstate Bank, headquartered in Billings, Montana, absorbed all 150 Great Western Bank locations bringing their total footprint to over 300 locations in 14 states. They offer banking services for all your personal and business needs and their brokerage and wealth management departments are available by appointment. They are open Monday through Friday 9am – 5pm for drive-up and lobby services.
GRINNELL, IA

