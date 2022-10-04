Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council strikes down resolution to protect abortion access
DES MOINES, Iowa — There was a resounding "no" vote to make Des Moines a sanctuary city for abortion. Des Moines City Councilman Josh Mandelbaum put the abortion resolution on the council agenda, hoping to protect women's rights. But even pro-choice council members say it's not something the city...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council Approves Two of Three Amended Ordinances for Final Adoption
The Perry City Council met Monday night in regular session. During open forum, Perry Library Director Mary Murphy said next Saturday will be Shred Day at the library’s south parking lot from 10am-noon. Then a public hearing was held for the proposed zoning change of agriculture to light industrial...
KCCI.com
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KCCI.com
Michael Franken's accuser speaks out on assault allegations
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are now hearing from the formercampaign staffer who accused the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Michael Franken, of assault. The police report was filed by Kimberley Stroppe-Boggus. She told officers Franken grabbed her and kissed her on the mouth without consent in March. Franken's...
KCCI.com
Owners of vacant properties in Des Moines could be fined if buildings are not maintained
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property owners in Des Moines could soon be fined if their vacant building is not maintained. Des Moines City Council members will vote tonight on whether to approve an ordinance that would require people to register their vacant properties. They also need a designated person...
Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested
Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council. Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual...
who13.com
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
iowa.media
PACES kids take steps for Iowa Healthiest State Month
Youngsters in the PACES program at the Perry Elementary School got an hour’s worth of exercise Wednesday by celebrating Iowa Healthiest State Month, the program that cultivates healthy places for Iowa children and families by using evidence-based healthy eating and active living approaches and a catchy slogan: 5-2-1-0. The...
iowa.media
Deadline nears for Hotel/Motel Tax Grant applications
Applications are due by Wednesday, Oct. 19 by 5 p.m. for a 2022 Hotel/Motel Tax Grant. Grant requests should not exceed $2,000. Matching funds are preferred but not required. Funding allocations will be announced in November by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, with a check presentation to follow at a later date. The application period opened Sept. 1.
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
who13.com
3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
iowa.media
Day of the Dead 2022 at the Des Moines Art Center celebrates Our Luchadores Ancestors
DES MOINES, IA (October 2022) The Des Moines Art Center is proud to continue a 22-year tradition of celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in person after two years of virtual programming. Day of the Dead activities honor those who came before us, our ancestors, and those we have loved and lost.
Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest
A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.Officers arrested at least 78 people.Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court...
KCCI.com
Witness hears loud pop before tree catches fire near Des Moines trail
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews put out a fire near a lower beaver trail on Tuesday. A person walking their dog on the Tom and Sophie Vlassis Greenway just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Euclid Avenue told us they heard a loud pop around 6:45 a.m.
iowa.media
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors Visit First Interstate Bank
Ambassadors celebrated the change over from Great Western Bank to First Interstate Bank today with a ribbon cutting. Retail Manager Jodie Ryan introduced her team and talked about the transition, which was official as of May 23, 2022. 1st Interstate Bank, headquartered in Billings, Montana, absorbed all 150 Great Western Bank locations bringing their total footprint to over 300 locations in 14 states. They offer banking services for all your personal and business needs and their brokerage and wealth management departments are available by appointment. They are open Monday through Friday 9am – 5pm for drive-up and lobby services.
