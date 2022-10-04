A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.Officers arrested at least 78 people.Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court...

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO