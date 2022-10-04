Read full article on original website
Related
Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Carly Pearce: 'Loretta will be watching over me'
A teardrop shaped can be drawn around Carly Pearce and Loretta Lynn's hometowns of Taylor Mill and Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Within its boundaries, The Judds' roots in Ashland and Patty Loveless' in Pikesville are included. Kentuckian Carly Pearce, when asked about what unifies her, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Loveless and Lynn, said there is a "blood-borne, mountain, rootsy, unteachable truth in the phrasing, texture and tone" of voices from the Bluegrass state that she says "sounds like...
KTLO
Wynonna Judd says The Judds’ final tour is “going to heal me” after mom Naomi Judd’s death
Wynonna Judd is currently in the midst of The Judds’ farewell tour, a trek that she originally planned with her mom and duet partner, Naomi Judd. But things changed after they announced the string of dates. Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Wynonna ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit reconfigured as an all-star girls’ night with a rotating cast of guest performers, including Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and others.
KTLO
Carly Pearce shares the voicemail she got from Loretta Lynn about her song “Dear Miss Loretta”
When Carly Pearce stepped onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night, her performance was extra meaningful and emotional: Loretta Lynn’s death had been announced just that morning. Fans in the crowd might’ve guessed that Carly would perform “Dear Miss Loretta,” a tribute to the country legend that...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTLO
Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion take fans inside life on tour with “Beer with My Friends” video
Kenny Chesney is popping the top on a “Beer with My Friends” — and that includes everyone from his tour pals Old Dominion to all the fans who came out to see them on tour. The singer and the guys of Old Dominion shared a music video...
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
KTLO
Ingrid Andress’ siblings used to try to “booby trap” her to keep her from sneaking out of the house
The lyrics of Ingrid Andress’ hit “More Hearts Than Mine” describe the close relationship she has with her family — but just because they’re a tight-knit group now doesn’t mean they always got along. In fact, Ingrid’s parents were strict, and when she snuck...
Comments / 0