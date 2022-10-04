ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Carly Pearce: 'Loretta will be watching over me'

A teardrop shaped can be drawn around Carly Pearce and Loretta Lynn's hometowns of Taylor Mill and Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Within its boundaries, The Judds' roots in Ashland and Patty Loveless' in Pikesville are included. Kentuckian Carly Pearce, when asked about what unifies her, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Loveless and Lynn, said there is a "blood-borne, mountain, rootsy, unteachable truth in the phrasing, texture and tone" of voices from the Bluegrass state that she says "sounds like...
KTLO

Wynonna Judd says The Judds’ final tour is “going to heal me” after mom Naomi Judd’s death

Wynonna Judd is currently in the midst of The Judds’ farewell tour, a trek that she originally planned with her mom and duet partner, Naomi Judd. But things changed after they announced the string of dates. Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76 after a lifelong battle with mental illness. Wynonna ultimately decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit reconfigured as an all-star girls’ night with a rotating cast of guest performers, including Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and others.
