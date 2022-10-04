ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

KTLO

Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)

Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it

Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Lebanon, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri Obituaries
Lebanon, MO
abc17news.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting Tuesday night at Fort Leonard Wood. The injured person was treated by paramedics before being flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The person who was arrested is being held at the Pulaski County jail. The...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
KYTV

1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
HARTVILLE, MO
Reggie Jackson
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
#Ne Springfield#Lebanon High School
myozarksonline.com

Shooting in Phelps County

One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
ROLLA, MO
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
SEYMOUR, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE

