13abc.com
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
thevillagereporter.com
North Central (Pioneer) School Bus Involved In Accident With Semi Truck
MADISON TOWNSHIP, OHIO – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that occurred on October 6th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the US Route 20 intersection in Madison Township, Williams County. Aaron D....
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton historical society searching for photos
The Swanton Ohio Historical Society is searching for photos that document the history of the town and its residents. Members of the Historical Society are working on a new version of “A Pictorial History of Swanton Ohio Then & Now,” originally published in 1976. They are looking for...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
13abc.com
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in rollover crash on Minnich Road ID’d
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland. According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman...
13abc.com
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman who suffered injuries during an altercation in a Lambertville, Michigan parking lot filed a civil rights violation complaint with the FBI after a deputy responding to the scene made comments the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the department’s values. Attorneys representing the woman tell 13abc they feel the prosecutor’s office is dragging its feet on filing charges against some of the other people involved in the altercation and plan to file a lawsuit against those involved as well as the responding deputies.
Police looking for suspect after woman stabbed in Lima
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is on the lookout for a 59-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon. According to police, a 53-year-old Lima woman suffered multiple stabs, including in the neck, at 4:10 p.m. at Our Daily Bread, 125 S. Central Ave. When EMS personnel from the Lima Fire Department arrived, she was still conscious and able to identify her attacker, with whom she was formerly in a relationship. She was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has refused to release an update concerning her condition.
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Ottawa man charged with rape denied new lawyer
OTTAWA — An Ottawa man charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, was denied a new lawyer by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh at a Thursday afternoon hearing. Brian Gonzales, 33, who speaks only Spanish, asked Schierloh through Interpreter Suzanne Navarrete if a Spanish-speaking...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about alleged racially motivated attack on 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station
Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
