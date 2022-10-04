Read full article on original website
Swanton historical society searching for photos
The Swanton Ohio Historical Society is searching for photos that document the history of the town and its residents. Members of the Historical Society are working on a new version of “A Pictorial History of Swanton Ohio Then & Now,” originally published in 1976. They are looking for...
Public invited to Swanton fine art show
The 8th Annual Swanton Juried Fine Art Show will be held this weekend at Valleywood Golf Club. The art will be on display to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge. There are 53 artists from...
Delta looking for new Council member
The Village of Delta is looking for a new Council member following a resignation. Michael Tanner submitted his resignation, effective Monday, due to a move outside the village. “It has been my honor to serve our community and be part of this Council,” his letter of resignation said. “Regrettably, I...
Swanton speeds past Evergreen, 7-1
Two of the fastest sprinters in the NWOAL SHOULD have been playing soccer against each other at Pifer Field Tuesday night. However, Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin has a fractured tibia and is out for the season along with three other Viking starters, and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland made everyone look as if they were still in the starting blocks as the speedy senior scored three times and assisted on another as the Bulldogs ran past the Vikings 7-1 in NWOAL girls soccer.
