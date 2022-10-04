Read full article on original website
Related
Zimmerman Trail in Billings closed Friday morning for maintenance work
Zimmerman Trail will be closed Friday morning while crews repair guardrails and do other maintenance work.
Bozeman High teacher struck by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
KULR8
Out-of-state license plate causes frustration for local driver
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings resident says she has seen aggressive behavior from other drivers after having to drive a rental car with an out-of-state license plate. Katrina Mullin's car was stolen last month, and is now under repair since being found. "I didn't have my keys inside or anything....
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park
Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Montana land owners in the dark about rail cleanup
It has been nearly one week since 15 train cars derailed near Bridger and as the cleanup continues, the property owners in the area say they're growing more concerned.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Man arraigned on charge related to shooting at Billings park
A man arrested following a shooting at a Billings park where dozens of people were gathered for youth football practices was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Billings elementary school student hit by car while riding bike to school
On Tuesday morning, a 3rd-grade student at Poly Drive Elementary School was riding his bike to school.
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Could Be The Best Way to Stop Billings From Driving Recklessly (Opinion)
I think that Billings has crazy traffic. And I enjoy reading the rants on the Reckless Drivers pages on Facebook. But nothing is changing. I have a few suggestions. There are a few issues with enforcing traffic laws in our town. One is manpower. The main street in the heights sees between 40,000 and 50,000 cars daily. And most of those are speeding. And even if you're only a little bit over the limit, that's still technically speeding. (As I tell my daughter all the time)
After losing everything in house fire, Billings family searching for lost dog
The family said that it all happened within minutes, but Lisa, Ben and their two teenage sons made it out of the home in time.
yourbigsky.com
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
KULR8
Billings residents target of phone scammer claiming to be with the Public Works Department
BILLINGS, Mont. - Scammers were targeting people in Billings, claiming to be with the City of Billings Public Works Department. The caller tells customers they need to make a payment over the pone by credit card to avoid service interruption. According to the City of Billings, Public works does have...
Laurel Outlook
Laurel City Council denies request for Variance
In a meeting held earlier in September, Laurel City Council members reviewed a variance request for Goldberg Sporting Estates Subdivision in the use of a low pressure sewer system. The resolution was defeated in a 4-5 vote. Goldberg Sporting Estates is a 73-lot proposed residential development and a 15 lot...
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
I Owe HOW MUCH? Billings Public Works Warns of Telephone Scams
Lately, Billings residents have reported to the City of Billings Public Works Department they received a fake phone call from people claiming to be with the Billings Public Works Department. What do they want?. Your money, of course. These scammers tell you to make a payment via credit card over...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2