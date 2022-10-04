Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
themirrornewspaper.com
Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
swantonenterprise.com
Public invited to Swanton fine art show
The 8th Annual Swanton Juried Fine Art Show will be held this weekend at Valleywood Golf Club. The art will be on display to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge. There are 53 artists from...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton historical society searching for photos
The Swanton Ohio Historical Society is searching for photos that document the history of the town and its residents. Members of the Historical Society are working on a new version of “A Pictorial History of Swanton Ohio Then & Now,” originally published in 1976. They are looking for...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview
Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton speeds past Evergreen, 7-1
Two of the fastest sprinters in the NWOAL SHOULD have been playing soccer against each other at Pifer Field Tuesday night. However, Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin has a fractured tibia and is out for the season along with three other Viking starters, and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland made everyone look as if they were still in the starting blocks as the speedy senior scored three times and assisted on another as the Bulldogs ran past the Vikings 7-1 in NWOAL girls soccer.
Beacon
43rd Annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Paulette Weirich Memorial Grand Parade honors volunteer
Cooler temperatures across Ottawa County and the first glimpses of red in the trees means it is almost time for the 43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival. The festival will be held in downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday and Sunsay, Oct. 8-9 and will offer a wide variety of events and entertainment.
fcnews.org
Wauseon football moves up in latest computer ratings
Wauseon moved up slightly while all other teams in the area dropped in the latest edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings announced on Tuesday. In Division IV, Region 14, the now 5-2 Indians moved up one spot to 10th in the latest rankings. They have...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
13abc.com
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Applebutter Fest has been going on along the Maumee River since 1977, with 40,000 expected to make their way to Grand Rapids on Sunday. There are two stages for live music, a children’s area, historical re-enactments, an epic craft fair and of course, more than 175 gallons of apple butter.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
