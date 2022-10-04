Two of the fastest sprinters in the NWOAL SHOULD have been playing soccer against each other at Pifer Field Tuesday night. However, Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin has a fractured tibia and is out for the season along with three other Viking starters, and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland made everyone look as if they were still in the starting blocks as the speedy senior scored three times and assisted on another as the Bulldogs ran past the Vikings 7-1 in NWOAL girls soccer.

SWANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO