Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award
It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Orange County Museum of Art Hosts 24-Hour Grand Opening Oct. 8-9
The Orange County Museum of Art invites the community to a 24-hour celebration to commemorate the opening of the museum’s new home on the campus of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and goes until 5...
San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Rezoning for Camino Playhouse Property to Facilitate 4-Story Parking Structure, Amid Concerns the Theater Could Vanish
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Hoag Hospital Receives Awards for Heart Failure Care
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received the American Heart Association’s GOLD PLUS Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure quality achievement award. The national accolade recognizes Hoag’s Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
Oh my gourd, ceramist Randy Au’s “Vegetable Series” lands at John Wayne Airport
John Wayne Airport (JWA) welcomes Hawaiian artist Randy Au and his ceramic art exhibit to the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery. “Vegetable Series” is inspired by Au’s love for nature. Whimsical in both color and shape, the display features ceramic shapes derived from squash gourds that are glossed and gilded in gold. The vibrant layers of décor and intricate design are inspired by Oriental, Egyptian, and American culture and history.
Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
MainPlace Mall to host Día de los Muertos on Oct. 29 and Trick or Treating on Oct. 31
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a series of events in recognition of Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as well as in-mall trick-or-treating at participating MainPlace Mall retailers on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New “Howie Eat It” Sandwich is a Deal at Ike’s
I’ve been a fan of Howie Mandel since his stand-up comedy days, but the popular host of “Deal or No Deal” and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has moved beyond television personality to become a screenwriter, actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. Now, you can...
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties
SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 6, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls. JSerra, San Clemente, Irvine, Crean Lutheran and Buena Park are all top-ranked in their divisions. In addition, Mater Dei is second, Newport Harbor third and...
Pacific Chorale opens 2022-23 Season with Duruflé’s Requiem and Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci
The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad with special guest Pacific Symphony, launches its 2022-23 Season with a program featuring Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, a stunning multi-media work for choir, orchestra, and film based on the imagery of the drawings, ideas, and writing that the Renaissance artist explored in his extensive collection of personal notebooks, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Composed to honor da Vinci’s remarkable legacy on the 500th anniversary of his death in 2019, the nine-movement choral work is set to text from his notebooks, which draw on themes of art, science, nature and technology. The accompanying film, created by experimental filmmakers and video artists Isaac Gale, Joseph Midthun and Justin Schell, is set to the performers to provide flexibility with their musicality, rather than designed with a click-track that singers must follow.
