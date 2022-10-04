Read full article on original website
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Paulding County Progress
Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28
PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
swantonenterprise.com
Public invited to Swanton fine art show
The 8th Annual Swanton Juried Fine Art Show will be held this weekend at Valleywood Golf Club. The art will be on display to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge. There are 53 artists from...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton historical society searching for photos
The Swanton Ohio Historical Society is searching for photos that document the history of the town and its residents. Members of the Historical Society are working on a new version of “A Pictorial History of Swanton Ohio Then & Now,” originally published in 1976. They are looking for...
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
13abc.com
Golf tournament honors memory of 13-year-old from Pemberville
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The smile on the face of Luke Haas says it all. He was a 7th grader at Eastwood Middle School. Fun loving, his mom says, and outgoing. “I mean, everybody from Pemberville to Bowling Green to Weston to Luckey, Stoney Ridge. Everybody was taken in by him and knew him and they just came together for us,” says Dana Haas, Luke’s mother.
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Thurs. Oct. 6, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
13abc.com
Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
13abc.com
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest coming up Sunday
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Applebutter Fest has been going on along the Maumee River since 1977, with 40,000 expected to make their way to Grand Rapids on Sunday. There are two stages for live music, a children’s area, historical re-enactments, an epic craft fair and of course, more than 175 gallons of apple butter.
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Beacon
Marblehead Peninsula spotlights 26th Lighthouse Festival on Saturday
The 26th Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free, peninsula-wide event includes fun for the whole family, including tours of the 200-year-old Marblehead Lighthouse and the Wolcott Keeper’s House. Marblehead Lighthouse Tours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Marblehead Lighthouse State...
Waterville amphitheater developer answers top concerns about proposed music venue
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The proposed amphitheater in Waterville continues to be a controversial topic. Residents and people in the surrounding area debating over whether it should be built at all. WTOL 11 asked community members on social media what questions and concerns they have for the developer. Hunter Brucks...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview
Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
Beacon
43rd Annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival; Paulette Weirich Memorial Grand Parade honors volunteer
Cooler temperatures across Ottawa County and the first glimpses of red in the trees means it is almost time for the 43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival. The festival will be held in downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday and Sunsay, Oct. 8-9 and will offer a wide variety of events and entertainment.
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
