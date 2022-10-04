BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The smile on the face of Luke Haas says it all. He was a 7th grader at Eastwood Middle School. Fun loving, his mom says, and outgoing. “I mean, everybody from Pemberville to Bowling Green to Weston to Luckey, Stoney Ridge. Everybody was taken in by him and knew him and they just came together for us,” says Dana Haas, Luke’s mother.

