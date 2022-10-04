ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

District 7 Candidates Discuss Priorities

A previous City Councilman and a business owner are campaigning to see who will take the Christian County District 7 seat on Fiscal Court. Dave Fernandez and Russ Guffey participated in the League of Women Voters Forums Thursday night. Fernandez says the one issue he has heard about is flooding.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

District 2 Candidates Debate Age

Christian County Fiscal Court could be moving times if one candidate gets elected. Republican Josh Turner is running against Incumbent Mark Wells for the District 2 seat. Turner says he has heard several concerns from citizens during his doorknocking campaign. Wells says he is proud of the work he's done...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Candidates From District 5 And 8 Answer Questions

Though their opponents did not show, candidates for Christian County Fiscal Court were allowed to answer questions at the Thursday night League of Women Voters Forum. District 5 Magistrate Rich Liebe says the pandemic led to one good thing for Christian County – broadband. He adds his priorities center...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Brooks And Handy Debate Age And Experience

The veteran politician and the newcomer are going head to head for the Hopkinsville City Council Ward 12 Seat. Councilman Philip Brooks has held the seat from many years, but Republican Matthew Handy is runninng and hoping his age will benefit him. During the League of Women Voter’s forum Wednesday,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum

Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes

The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Ward 11 Candidates Talk Priorities and Homelessness

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 11 Republican Challenger Jose Quinonez may agree with Councilman Jason Bell on some issues, but the two have very different priorities if elected. Councilman Bell says among his priorities is continuing his efforts to increase citizen participation. Quinonez says his priorities include housing. That ties directly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz City Council Approves Tenure Bonuses For Employees

The City of Cadiz will be adding longevity pay to its list of benefits. Tuesday night, City Council voted to approve the years of service bonus. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says money is to encourage employees to stay with the city. The longevity pay will be based on five year...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Casey Jones Distillery Breaks Ground For Expansion

Several friends and supporters gathered Thursday afternoon at Casey Jones Distillery on Witty Lane to be a part of the groundbreaking for a new 3,000 barrel rick house. Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Casey Jones says the expansion will take the distillery to a new level. Jones’ wife Peg...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Former Trigg Deputy Comments On Sandbrink-Kent Terminations

Former Trigg County Deputy Sheriff Mike Manzanares is substantiating Sheriff Acree’s claim regarding the termination of former Chief Deputy Mike Sandbrink and Deputy Michelle Kent. Manzanares was working as a deputy the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department when Sandbrink and Kent were placed on paid administrative leave. Sandbrink’s and Kent’s...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Former Hopkinsville Pastor Recovering From Ian

As the cleanup begins in Florida, a Hopkinsville native and pastor who is serving at a church in the Sunshine State is recovering from Hurricane Ian — the second time he has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane. Chuck Poe, who grew up in Hopkinsville and served...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Family Expanding Meat Business

Trigg County’s Futrell family is working to take their custom processed meat business to a new level. Griffin and Madison Futrell and their family have been offering finished beef and pork to consumers in the community since before the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased demand for their products they are now offering retails cuts of frozen beef and pork. Griffin says they have been offering their meat products on a large scale, but are going to test the waters by offering retail cuts of meat.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No threat to Webster County schools

WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Maddie Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022

Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gym. The News Edge’s Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County following the pageant.

