numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
6 MLB teams have never won a World Series: Will that change this year?
There are six teams that haven't won a World Series, including one that hasn't even appeared in the World Series. Could that change this year?
numberfire.com
Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson in left field for Texas on Wednesday
Texas Rangers utility-man Charlie Culberson is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Culberson will man left field after Bubba Thompson was shifted to right and Kole Calhoun was rested. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna receives Wednesday off
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna will sit on the bench after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right field and Eddie Rosario was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 344 batted balls this season, Acuna has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Abreu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Andrew Vaughn starting at first base. Vaughn will bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5...
numberfire.com
Luis Campusano sitting in Wild Card Game 1 Friday for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. In 50 plate appearances this season, Campusano has...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith batting second on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 9.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn batting third on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Andrew Vaughn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. Jose Abreu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vaughn for 12.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Domingo German on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Giancarlo Stanton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting fourth in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will operate in left field after Alec Burleson was shifted to right, Lars Nootbaar was picked as St. Louis' designated hitter, and Paul Goldschmidt was rested. In a matchup versus Johan Oviedo, our...
numberfire.com
Carlos Perez catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Perez will catch for right-hander Davis Martin on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Yasmani Grandal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Perez for 4.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rene Pinto catching for Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Pinto will operate behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was given the afternoon off against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Pinto to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
