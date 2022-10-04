DCSO: Remains found in Owensboro storage facility connected to missing person’s report

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after suspected human remains were found inside of a storage container rented by a woman involved in a missing person’s complaint.

According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible missing person’s complaint on September 30 after a juvenile female was reported missing. Police say Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 31, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were transient and caring for several children, including the possibly missing girl.

On Tuesday, DCSO received information leading to a storage facility in Owensboro with a storage container rented by porter. Upon searching the contents of the container, police say a tote was located with suspected human remains. Police say the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville for autopsy and future positive identification.

Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were arrested in Berea Kentucky, and DCSO is in the process of transporting both subjects from Madison County Detention to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Gomez (Courtesy: Madison County Detention Center)

Porter (Courtesy: Madison County Detention Center)

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

