wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
whby.com
Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
UPMATTERS
Milwaukee man sentenced on meth charges in Menominee County
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison after he was arrested on a felony drug charge in May earlier this year, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Samuel Freytes-Vera, 47, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WBAY Green Bay
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
whby.com
Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
