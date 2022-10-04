Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt - Europa League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
The most goals scored by a single player in a match
The record for most goals scored by a single player in a match.
Who has scored the most hat tricks in the Premier League?
The players who have scored the most hat tricks in Premier League history.
England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Everton; Donny van de Beek; playing with intensity
Erik ten Hag speaks at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man Utd's Premier League clash with Everton.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Getafe - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Getafe.
Graham Potter press conference: Wesley Fofana injury; Diego Costa return; N'Golo Kante recovery
Highlights from Graham Potter's press conference ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors
Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Alan Pulido pledges future to Sporting Kansas City following injury-hit 2022
Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has confirmed he'll be back at the club next year following an injury-ravaged 2022 MLS season. Pulido hasn't featured at all for SKC this campaign after suffering a knee injury back in January, while the 20-time Mexico international has played just 33 of 89 games he's been eligible for since joining the club in 2020.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
UEFA・
Was Erling Haaland eligible for England?
Exploring Erling Haaland's international eligibility and whether he could have played for England.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top 10 performing midfielders in the Premier League this season.
Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Jobe Bellingham & more.
Premier League forwards - 2022/23 power rankings
Ranking the ten best forward players in the 2022/23 Premier League season so far.
Christopher Vivell agrees to become new Chelsea technical director
Christopher Vivell has agreed to join Chelsea as their new technical director.
What is Leagues Cup? Format, key dates, and how to watch live
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the dates, format, and hosting details for the first edition of the newly expanded Leagues Cup tournament. Beginning in 2023, the revamped tournament will feature every single top-flight club from across the two leagues and should be hotly contested. Read on for...
MLS・
Federico Valverde amazed by comparisons to 'world idol' Steven Gerrard
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has expressed his delight at comparisons to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard
90min
866
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0