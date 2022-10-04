ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Christian Pulisic
#Ac Milan
90min

Alan Pulido pledges future to Sporting Kansas City following injury-hit 2022

Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has confirmed he'll be back at the club next year following an injury-ravaged 2022 MLS season. Pulido hasn't featured at all for SKC this campaign after suffering a knee injury back in January, while the 20-time Mexico international has played just 33 of 89 games he's been eligible for since joining the club in 2020.
MLS
Soccer
Premier League
A.C. Milan
Champions League
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
90min

What is Leagues Cup? Format, key dates, and how to watch live

Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the dates, format, and hosting details for the first edition of the newly expanded Leagues Cup tournament. Beginning in 2023, the revamped tournament will feature every single top-flight club from across the two leagues and should be hotly contested. Read on for...
MLS
90min

90min

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

