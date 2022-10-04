ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bono Bringing Book Tour to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium This November

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Bono announced a book tour for his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

Only 14 cities are on the book tour including a stop in Nashville at The Ryman on November 9th at 8 pm. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 1st.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono in a release. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell … Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Each of the book’s 40 chapters is named after a U2 song. In addition, Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 am. Buy tickets here.

Wilson County Source

John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman

John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at […] The post John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls

Applications now open for Strong Leads Fall 2022! Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls is a free program spotlighting films by and about women and gender-nonconforming artists. It is designed for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade girls of all identities. A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads explores gender […] The post Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville

Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina officially opened the doors of its brand new Melrose location on September 29, 2022. The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex. The new Melrose Pancho & Lefty’s is […] The post Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Patricia Diane Dodder Vaught

Patricia Diane Dodder Vaught lost her courageous battle with dementia on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born October 11, 1928 to parents Jacob S. Dodder and Ruth E. Dodder in Bellevue, Michigan. She was the oldest of five siblings: Virginia, Doug, Gordon, and Jean. All proceed her in death […] The post OBITUARY: Patricia Diane Dodder Vaught appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Loretta Lynn

Country superstar Loretta Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning, Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90. Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards […] The post OBITUARY: Loretta Lynn appeared first on Wilson County Source.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Wilson County Source

$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power […] The post $100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery

Volunteers from Middle Tennessee Electric’s vegetation management team and the community worked to trim trees and vegetation at Stones River National Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 28, as part of the Saluting Branches National Day of Service. This year marks the eighth annual Day of Service held nationwide by Saluting Branches, a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 10-6,2022 Song Remains The Same

The weather remains awesome! But, changes are on the way for this weekend so don’t put those sweaters and jackets away just yet! Today Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East northeast wind around 5 mph […] The post WEATHER 10-6,2022 Song Remains The Same appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
